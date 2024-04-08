Chaitra Navratri 2024: From red to sky blue; check out day-wise colours and their significance

Chaitra Navratri 2024: The auspicious 9-day festival of Chaitra Navratri is just around the corner and we can't wait to celebrate this vibrant festival. The nine-day festival begins with Ghatasthapana and ends with Rama Navami, the day of Lord Rama's birth. Although there are four Navratris in a year, the Hindu lunar year begins on the first day of the month of Chaitra, which is celebrated as Chaitra Navratri. This year's celebrations will begin on 9 April 2024 and last until 17 April. During these nine days, Hindu devotees honour Maa Durga and her nine incarnations, which are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2024 fashion: 9 trendy celeb-inspired saree outfits for each day of the festival ) From fiery red of the first day to tranquil sky blue of the ninth, each day of Chaitra Navratri is associated with a specific colour representing one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga.(HT photo)

Chaitra Navratri day-wise colours and significance

During the nine days of Navratri, Hindu devotees believe that each of the nine forms of Goddess Durga is associated with a particular colour that symbolises good fortune. To honour this significance, participants in the festivities typically wear clothes of the particular colour associated with each day. Check out the day-wise colours and their significance.

Day 1: Red

Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day. Wear red on this day to commemorate Navratri. Apart from being the most popular shade of chunri offered to the goddess, red represents love and passion. The person wearing this colour is considered to be more energetic and vibrant.

Day 2: Royal Blue

The celestial aura of Goddess Brahmacharini, who dispels ignorance and darkness and leads her devotees to enlightenment, is reflected in royal blue. On Wednesday, wear royal blue to participate in the Navratri festivities with unmatched style and grace. Royal blue is a striking shade of blue that represents contentment and prosperity.

Day 3: Yellow

Wear yellow attire and pay homage to Maa Chandraghanta, the goddess of tranquillity and peace, to mark the third day of Navratri. The person feels happy all day with an incomparable sense of optimism and excitement when they wear yellow. Warm colours like this make people happy all day long.

Day 4: Green

The colour green symbolises nature and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. Wear green on Friday and let the Goddess Kushmanda grant you tranquillity. Green is also the colour of new beginnings in life.

Day 5: Grey

Goddess Skandamata is worshipped on this day and the colour grey is associated with the day, representing balanced emotions and keeping the person grounded. For those individuals who want to wear a mildly undertone look while taking part in the celebrations of Navratri, this is also the right colour to wear.

Day 6: Orange

Worshipping Goddess Katyayani wearing orange colour on Sunday imparts qualities like warmth and exuberance to the person. This colour is full of positive energy and keeps the person cheerful.

Day 7: White

The colour white is synonymous with purity and innocence. Wear white colour on Monday to become worthy of Goddess Kalaratri's blessings and experience a feeling of inner peace and security.

Day 8: Pink

Wear pink colour on this day of Navratri celebrations to worship Maa Mahagauri. The colour pink represents peace, love, and care for all. This lovely colour gives a person a really charming and approachable appearance while also adding a lot of charm to their personality.

Day 9: Sky Blue

On the last day of Chitra Navratri, wear sky blue as it is directly associated with the sky and symbolises the vastness and unbounded nature. On the second Wednesday of Navratri, wear this colour to broaden your perspectives and horizons.