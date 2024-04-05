Chaitra Navratri 2024 fashion: 9 trendy celeb-inspired saree outfits for each day of the festival

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival celebrated annually from the first day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar. This year it will be celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm on April 9 and end on April 17. Although there are four Navratris celebrated in a year, Chaitra and Shardiya Navratris are the most widely observed in the country. During Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine glorious forms. For these nine days, a colour is assigned to each day which has a specific significance. If you have yet to decide on your Navratri outfits, fear not, we are here to help. When it comes to style and fashion, nobody can beat our favourite Bollywood divas. (Also read: Discover the colourful Chaitra Navratri festivities throughout India: An itinerary for tourists ) Get ready to slay this Chaitra Navratri with nine trendy celeb-inspired saree outfits(Instagram)

To make sure you look trendy and on theme, here are nine celeb-inspired outfit ideas for each day of Navratri.

Day 1: Orange

The first day is dedicated to Maa Shailputri and the colour of the day is orange, which represents energy and happiness. Aditi Rao Hydari's orange organza saree is a perfect outfit for the first day of Navtrai. It's elegant, stylish and lightweight, making it perfect for summer. Style it with a pink v-neck blouse for the perfect contrast of colour. With statement earrings, a pink bindi, subtle makeup and loose hair, you will be ready to slay this Navratri.

Day 2: White

Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Chaitra Navratri and the colour white, which represents peace and purity, is dedicated to her. Choose an ethereal saree like Alia Bhatt, embellished with intricate embroidery for a touch of glamour. Pair it with a matching embroidered blouse with a sweetheart neckline for a perfect look.

Day 3: Red

On day 3, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped and the colour of the day is red, which represents beauty and fearlessness. Add a glamorous twist to the festivities by opting for a trendy frill saree inspired by Nora Fatehi. With its stunning red hue, chic frill detailing and bralette-style blouse, you are sure to turn heads.

Day 4: Royal Blue

Parineeti Chopra mesmerised her fans with her dreamy look in a royal blue Manish Malhotra saree.(Instagram/@parineetichopra)

The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda. Royal blue; the colour is a representation of health and wealth is associated with this day. Newly-wed Parineeti Chopra is here to show you how to slay the blue saree look on day 4. Get inspired by her stunning saree ensemble featuring sequin detailing on the borders and a matching sleeveless blouse that oozes oomph. Pair it up with diamond earrings for a perfect festive look.

Day 5: Yellow

Goddess Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Chaitra Navrtari and the colour of the day is yellow, which represents brightness and happiness. Vaani Kapoor's silk organza saree is an ideal yellow outfit to wear on this day. It features intricate sequin embroidery on the borders, adding a touch of glamour. The matching chanderi blouse comes with rich embroidery, making it the perfect festive outfit.

Day 6: Green

Green; the colour represents growth and new beginnings. The sixth day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Katyayani. If you are bored of traditional sarees and are in a mood to experiment, then Tamannaah Bhatia's striking green saree look can be your ideal inspiration. Her trikone draped saree set from luxurious fashion brand House of Masaba is the epitome of trend and class. It features a stunning emerald green pre-draped sari paired with a stylish cape blouse, making it the perfect choice for any special occasion.

Day 7: Grey

Madhuri Dixit looks absolutely stunning in grey Manish Malhotra sequin saree.(Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

On the 7th day of Chaitra Navratri, the goddess Kalaratri is worshipped and the colour grey, representing the strength of Maa Durga, is associated with this day. Add a touch of sparkle with a stunning sequined saree inspired by the queen of ethnic fashion, Madhuri Dixit. Her grey Manish Malhotra saree is embroidered all over with sequins. Paired with a matching blouse and a diamond necklace, she shines like a star.

Day 8: Purple

Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing in a stunning purple saree(Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

Purple is the colour of day 8 of Navratri and Maa Gauri is worshipped on this day. Purple represents Maa Durga's intellectual prowess and to celebrate this day in style, Janhvi Kapoor is here to give you some stunning fashion inspiration. Her mesmerising saree comes in an enchanting shade of purple and is embellished with intricate mirrored sequins and hand-embroidered cut diamond detailing at the borders. Team it with a matching sweetheart neckline blouse for the perfect glam look.

Day 9: Pink

Kriti Sanon's stunning gulabi pink saree look is a perfect inspiration for the last day of Chaitra Navratri.(Instagram)

On the last day of Chaitra Navratri, get decked up in the colour pink which represents kindness, affection and harmony to worship Maa Siddhidatri. Kriti Sanon's stunning pink saree look is sure to inspire your Navratri wardrobe. She wore a georgette six-yards embellished with mirrors, sequins and cutdana hand embroidery on the borders. Paired with a matching sleeveless net blouse with a plunging neckline and cropped silhouette, she oozed glamour.