Chaitra Navratri 2024 calendar: Start and end date of Navratri, details of nine days of fasting and all you need to know

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival celebrated annually from the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. This year, it will begin on April 9 and end on April 17. While there are four Navratri celebrated throughout the year, Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri are more popularly observed across the country. Devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine divine forms during Chaitra Navratri. However, on the last day, they celebrate Ram Navami. It marks the birth of Lord Rama. Meanwhile, the nine forms of Maa Durga are known as Navdurgas. They are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. If you are celebrating the festival, it is important to know the dates, details of the nine days of fasting, and more. Chaitra Navratri 2024 calendar: This year, Navratri will begin on April 9 and end on April 17. (Pixabay)

Chaitra Navratri 2024 calendar: Start and end date of Navratri

April 9 - Ghatasthapana Puja, Maa Shailputri, Red

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

April 10 - Maa Brahmacharini, Dark Blue

April 11 - Maa Chandraghanta, Yellow

April 12 - Maa Kushmanda, Green

April 13 - Skanda Mata, Grey

April 14 - Maa Katyayani, Orange

April 15 - Maha Saptami, Maa Kaalratri, White

April 16 - Durga Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja, Pink

April 17 - Rama Navami, Sky Blue

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Nine days of fasting

During the nine days of Navratri, Hindu devotees pray to Navdurgas and Maa Durga. Each day has its special prayers and rituals. They observe fasts, pray to Maa Durga, offer her special food items prepared at home, and visit temples. The festival starts with the important and auspicious ritual of Ghatasthapana, where a Kalash is set up to symbolise Maa Durga's presence. After that, each day each avatar of Maa Durga is worshipped. Meanwhile, the eighth and ninth day of the festival (Ashtami and Navami), holds the most significance. On the eighth day, devotees worship young girls (they are considered the incarnations of Goddess Durga in a young form). On the ninth day, Ram Navami is observed. People celebrate Lord Rama's birthday, offer prayers at temples, sing songs, and fast to ask for Lord Ram and Maa Durga's blessings.