Chaitra Navratri 2024: Is Chaitra Navratri starting from April 8 or April 9? Know correct date of the Hindu festival

Chaitra Navratri 2024: The auspicious nine-day Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri is right around the corner. Navratri is celebrated four times in a year - Shardiya Navratri, Chaitra Navratri, Magha Gupt Navratri and Asadha Gupt Navratri. However, out of these four, Shardiya Navratri and Chaitra Navratri are more popularly observed. The Navratri celebrations beginning on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar are called the Chaitra Navratri. Also known as Vasant Navratri, Hindu devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine forms over the course of the nine days. Meanwhile, on the last day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees observe Ram Navami to mark the birth of Lord Rama. Chaitra Navratri 2024: During the auspicious nine-day Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri, Hindu devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine forms . (File photo)

Chaitra Navratri 2024: When is Chaitra Navratri; April 8 or April 9?

This year, Hindu devotees are confused about whether Chaitra Navratri will begin on April 8 or 9. According to Drik Panchang, Chaitra Navratri will begin on April 9. It will be celebrated for nine days, ending on April 17 with Ram Navami celebrations. During these nine days, nine forms of Maa Durga will be worshipped by Hindu devotees. They are - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Calendar: Chaitra Navratri Dates and Colour

Here's the correct calendar for Chaitra Navratri, as per Drik Panchang:

Ghatasthapana, Royal Blue

April 9 - Ghatasthapana Puja, Maa Shailputri, Red

April 10 - Maa Brahmacharini, Dark Blue

April 11 - Maa Chandraghanta, Yellow

April 12 - Maa Kushmanda, Green

April 13 - Skanda Mata, Grey

April 14 - Maa Katyayani, Orange

April 15 - Maha Saptami, Maa Kaalratri, White

April 16 - Durga Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja, Pink

April 17 - Rama Navami, Sky Blue

One of the most important rituals of Chaitra Navratri is the Ghatasthapana Puja. It will be observed on April 9. Know muhurat and other details below:

Ghatasthapana Puja Muhurat - 6:02 am to 10:16 am

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:57 am to 12:48 am

Pratipada Tithi Start - April 8, 2024 at 11:50 pm

Pratipada Tithi Ends - April 9, 2024 at 8:30 pm