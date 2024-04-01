While March began with Maha Shivratri and ended with Holi, April festivals will be dedicated to the beginning of the Hindu New Year, celebrated with slightly varying traditions in different states. This year the starting of Vikram Samvat 2081 on April 9 will be marked by festivals like Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Cheti Chand celebration by Sindhi community. It will be followed by Baisakhi in Punjab on April 13, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Vishu Kani in Kerala, Pohela Boishakha in West Bengal on April 14. On April 9 this year, Maa Durga devotees will also be looking forward to Navratri that will be celebrated on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra. (Also read | Ranga Panchami 2024: Date, significance, celebrations and everything that you need to know) April 2024 festivals full list: Navratri to Baisakhi, all you want to know about upcoming Hindu festivals(PTI)

To make sure you plan your April festivals well in advance, be it Papmochani Ekadashi, Pradosh Vrat, Baisakhi, Vishu Kani or Rama Navmi, here's a complete list of festivals that will fall this month.

April 1 and April 2 - Sheetala Saptami and Sheetala Ashtami: It is celebrated on the seventh and eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Chaitra, and typically falls a week after the festival of Holi. Maa Sheetala is worshipped by devotees to ward off heat-borne diseases, such as smallpox, and also for success and prosperity.

April 5 - Papmochani Ekadashi: Ekadashi, the eleventh day of the lunar calendar, is an auspicious day for Hindus and usually occurs twice a month during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. On Papmochani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu devotees worship him to get rid of all their past sins and keep a day long fast.

April 6: Shani Trayodashi, Pradosh Vrat

April 8: Somavati Amavasya, Chaitra Amavasya

April 9 - Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri begins: The beginning of the new Vikram Samvat will be celebrated with much enthusiasm across the country. It is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. While Ugadi is celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Gudi Padwa is the festival of Maharashtra and Goa. Chaitra Navratri is celebrated across the country.

April 11: Matsya Jayanti, Gauri Puja, Gangaur, Masik Karthigai, Swayambhuva Manvadi

April 12: Lakshmi Panchami, Rohini Vrat

April 13 - Baisakhi, Mesha Sankranti, Skanda Sashti: Baisakhi, is the festival of Northern India primarily celebrated in Punjab and Haryana. It is traditionally celebrated every year on April 13 or April 14. The spring festival is celebrated with much fervour.

April 14: Yamuna Chhath, Puthandu, Vishu Kani, Pohela Boishakha: Puthandu, Vishu Kani and Pohela Boishakha is celebrated by the people of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal respectively to mark the beginning of a new year.

April 16 - Tara Jayanti: It is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Goddess Tara who's known for her kind and compassionate nature and protective powers.

April 17 - Rama Navami: The last day of the Chaitra Navratri is celebrated Rama Navami every year. It celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, who's known to be the reincarnation of Lord Vishnu.

April 17: Swaminarayan Jayanti

April 19 - Kamada Ekadashi: Kamada Ekadashi falls on the 11th lunar day of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the month of Chaitra.

April 20 - Thrissur Pooram, Vamana Dwadashi: Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram is celebrated every year with a lot of pomp and fervour at Vadakkunnathan Temple in the city of Thrissur. On this day, various temples are invited to the city of Thrissur to pay homage to Lord Vadakkunnathan at the Vadakkunnathan temple and the highlight of the festival is the huge procession which comprises of over 50 elephants decorated with golden ornaments.

April 21: Mahavir Swami Jayanti, Pradosh Vrat

April 23: Hanuman Jayanti, Chaitra Purnima

April 27: Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi