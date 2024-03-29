Ranga Panchami 2024: Date, significance, celebrations and everything that you need to know

Ranga Panchami 2024: It is the season of festivals. The spring season in India brings with it a variety of festivals which are celebrated throughout the month of March. Every year, Ranga Panchami is observed with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. It is also celebrated in a similar fashion to Holi – with colours, lights and sweets. Ranga Panchami is also known as the Spring Festival. This year, Holi was observed on March 25. Ranga Panchami is usually observed five days after Holi. In various Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva temples all over the country, Ranga Panchami is observed. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind. This year, Ranga Panchami will be observed on March 30. (Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, Ranga Panchami is observed five days after Holi celebrations. Ranga Panchami is celebrated on Panchami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This year, Ranga Panchami will be observed on March 30. According to Drik Panchang, the Panchami Tithi will begin at 8:20 PM on March 29 and will end at 9:13 PM on March 30.

Significance:

Ranga Panchami celebrates the victory of Raja and Tama Guna. This day is the occasion to remind us of the basic elements and lives that have formed everything. It activates the five basic elements – fire, air, water, earth and space. The festival of Holi is observed with Ranga Panchami, and is often referred to as Krishna Panchami, as it is observed on Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi.

Celebrations:

Ranga Panchami is celebrated with gulal and colours. Rangotsava and special tableaux are organised in various temples. Many cultural programs are also organised. Palkhi dance is one of the main attractions of Ranga Panchami celebrations. Ranga Panchami commemorates the special occasion of Lord Krishna playing Holi with Goddess Radha.