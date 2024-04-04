Discover the colourful Chaitra Navratri festivities throughout India: An itinerary for tourists

In Indian culture, festivals are of special significance as they unite people in joy and excitement. Chaitra Navratri stands out among these celebrations, as it is celebrated in every corner of the country. It lasts nine days and is dedicated to honouring the Goddess Durga in all of her incarnations. This year it will be celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm from April 9 to 27. It is celebrated in a variety of ways to represent the victory of good over evil. With vibrant decorations, upbeat music, and traditional dances, the nation comes to life at this time. For tourists seeking an authentic cultural experience, Navratri provides numerous possibilities to explore and uncover the essence of Indian tradition. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2024: Is Chaitra Navratri starting from April 8 or April 9? Know correct date of the Hindu festival ) Dive into India's vibrant Chaitra Navratri celebrations with our curated itinerary.(Unsplash)

Exploring India's Vibrant Chaitra Navratri Festivities

Bernard Corraya, General Manager, Wego shared with HT Lifestyle an itinerary for those who are keen to discover the Chaitra Navratri celebrations held around India.

1. Gujrat

Navratri is one of the most eagerly awaited festivals in Gujarat. Devotees hold a nine-day fast in honour of Goddess Shakti, which falls on the first nine days of the month Ashwin. When darkness descends, women carry out the ritualistic aarti while glowing diyas adorn earthen pots, or "Garbis" to light the nights. Men and women dressed traditionally join joyfully in these highly esteemed forms of expression, and the air is filled with the contagious energy of Garba dance and Dandiya Raas.

2. West Bengal

Navratri in West Bengal is transformed into the great Durga Puja celebration. Paschim Banga comes alive during the last four days of Navratri, with brilliant colours and bright lights illuminating each and every space. Believers hold dear the notion of Goddess Durga descending from the heavens to her earthly maternal abode, greeted with boundless warmth and affection. In addition, stunning pandals that display life-sized idols of Durga are revered with utmost devotion. Navratri ends on the tenth day with joyous celebrations honouring Durga's victorious battle against evil.

3. Kolkata

With the fervour of Durga Puja, a major celebration spanning ten wonderful days, Kolkata sets the stage for an incredible show that coincides with Navratri celebrations across the country. The joyous opening honours the beloved Maa Durga, sparking spirits in a way never seen before. Devotees in Kolkata, like others around the country, honour the goddess's nine divine incarnations: Durga, Klai, Jagdamba, Annapoornadevi, Sarvamangala, Bhairavi, Chandika, Lalita, Bhavani, and Mookambika. Furthermore, dressed in colourful garments, the devotees offer sincere thanks to Goddess Durga, infusing every ceremony with a deep sense of devotion and sincerity.

4. Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, Navratri is celebrated with the brilliant colours of "Bathukamma Panduga" which translates as "Come Alive Mother Goddess". Goddess Gauri is worshipped on this occasion, and her idol is housed inside the magnificent Bathukamma floral arrangement. Bathukamma Panduga is widely celebrated as the biggest celebration in Andhra Pradesh, especially in the Telangana region, and is considered to be both significant and a sight to behold. Gathering around Bathukamma, women decked out in exquisite gold jewellery and silk sarees pray to goddess Gauri for her good graces.

In India, the festival of Navratri is a huge celebration with a wide range of festivities. Every region of the nation has a unique celebration custom such as Gujarat hosts exciting Garba nights and West Bengal is home to the magnificent Durga Puja. Additionally, Bathukamma is celebrated with lovely flowers in Andhra Pradesh. These festivities provide a vibrant and lively display of India's rich history and culture.