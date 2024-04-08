Happy Gudi Padwa 2024: Wishes, images, messages and quotes to share with loved ones

Happy Gudi Padwa 2024: This is that time of the year when New Year starts for a lot of people. Known by different names, many parts of the country celebrate the start of a fresh year during this time. In West Bengal, this time is celebrated as Poila Boishak, while Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka celebrate Ugadi during this time. Gudi Padwa is observed in Maharashtra. During this time, people decorate their homes and deck up in new clothes. Gudi Padwa is the Marathi New Year and is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. Gudi Padwa marks the start of the harvest season. Gudi Padwa is the Marathi New Year.

ALSO READ: Gudi Padwa 2024: When is Gudi Padwa? Date, history, significance, celebration & all you need to know about the festival

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

After the cold harsh winters, spring is marked by festivities. Gudi Padwa reinstates in us the beauty of beginnings. This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 9. AS we gear up to celebrate the special day, we have curated a list of messages and images that you can share with your loved ones and let them know that you are thinking of them.

Gudi Padwa wishes to share with loved ones

Gudi Padwa marks the end of harsh winters and the start of spring. May the beauty of spring and blossom find a way to your life as well.

Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success. - Edward Everett Hale

Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 9.

Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family. May your year be filled with love and prosperity.

There must be a beginning of any great matter, but the continuing unto the end until it be thoroughly finished yields the true glory. - Francis Drake

Gudi Padwa marks the start of the harvest season.

Remember tonight... for it is the beginning of always. - Dante Alighieri

Gudi Padwa is the start of the New Year. It is observed in Maharashtra.

This Gudi Padwa, may you be blessed with good news, togetherness of your loved ones and good fortune.

The beginning is always today. - Mary Wollstonecraft

Puran Poli and Shrikhand are relished with loved ones on Gudi Padwa.

There will come a time when you believe everything is finished. Yet that will be the beginning. - Louis L'Amour

People make beautiful rangoli designs on Gudi Padwa.

Happy Gudi Padwa from me and mine to you and yours. May this year be filled with happiness for you and your near and dear ones.