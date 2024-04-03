Loved Kareena Kapoor's printed kaftan for pyjama party with Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor? Check out it's whopping price

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a pyjama party at her residence in Mumbai attended by her sister Karisma Kapoor and best friends Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhatt. They celebrated the success of Kareena's recently released film Crew. Karisma shared pictures of the girl gang having a blast on social media. "The OG Crew [heart, dancing lady and collision emoji]." While all the divas wore casual-chic ensembles for the occasion, fans loved Kareena's printed kaftan. If you loved it too, we have found the price for the look. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Malaika Arora celebrate the success of Crew. (Instagram)

What is the price of Kareena Kapoor's printed kaftan she wore to the pyjama party with her girl gang?

Kareena Kapoor wore a printed kaftan maxi dress for her get-together with her best friends Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and Mallika. The Crew actor is known for her steal-worthy collection of kaftan dresses. This new look also makes it to our favourites list. It is from the shelves of the designer label Emilio Pucci. It is called the Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Kaftan and comes at a whopping price. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹1,78,006 (USD 2,135).

The price of the kaftan Kareena Kapoor wore for the pyjama party. (net-a-porter.com)

Coming to Kareena's outfit details, the kaftan dress is cut from lightweight silk crepe de chine - giving it a comfortable fit and a flowy silhouette. It features a round neckline, quarter-length billowy sleeves, an ankle-length hem, and a relaxed fitting. The indigo blue, light blue, purple and aqua hue prints in swirl and wave patterns added a tropical touch to the ensemble, making it a great sartorial pick for summer holidays. You can also wear the look to the airport, brunch outings with your girlfriends, or like Kareena for a cosy night-in.

Meanwhile, apart from Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma starred in Crew. Director Rajesh A Krishnan helmed the heist comedy. Additionally, Crew is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners.