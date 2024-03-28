Kriti Sanon promotes Crew in cut-out mini dress elevating date night fashion; her soft glam steals the show. See inside

Kriti Sanon is busy promoting her upcoming film, Crew, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The star has been slaying on the sartorial front during the promotional tour for this project, serving one great look after another. Kriti's latest fan-favourite fashion moment features her in a brown mini dress featuring a cut-out. The ensemble is a perfect date-night look, which she elevated with her steal-worthy soft glam picks. Scroll through to check out what Kriti wore and read our detailed download on it. Kriti Sanon promotes Crew in a cut-out mini dress that elevates date night fashion. (Instagram)

Kriti Sanon promotes Crew in a cut-out mini dress

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled Kiti Sanon in the brown mini dress for Crew promotions. Tanya shared a video of Kriti's photoshoot in the ensemble on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Elevating glam to the next level [fire emoji]." The clip shows Kriti posing for the camera and flaunting her sensational look. Meanwhile, Kriti's dress is from the shelves of the clothing label Self-Cntrd. She styled it with heels from Tom Ford and mini accessories. Fans loved the sartorial moment and left compliments under the post. One wrote, "Love it." Another commented, “I just love all her outfits lately.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Coming to the design details of Kriti's brown-coloured mini dress, the ensemble features padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, notch lapel collars, front zip closure on the bodice, a cut-out on the front showing off her toned abs, a body-hugging silhouette, a mini hem length, and cup design on the bust. Kriti styled the ensemble with brown pointed heels featuring gold chain-link straps and gilded high heels.

Kriti accessorised the mini dress with gold rings and statement earrings adorned with a stunning brown gemstone. Lastly, a soft glam look gave the finishing touch to Kriti's promotional look. She chose subtle brown smoky eye shadow, smudged brown liner under the eye, darkened on-fleek brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, mauve lip shade, beaming highlighter, and light contouring for the makeup.

Meanwhile, Crew will be released in theatres on March 29, 2024. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.