Miss World 2024: Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde to Harbhajan Singh; who are judges for the 71st Miss World pageant finale

Miss World 2024: India will host the Miss World 2024 competition today, March 9. The beauty pageant will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The event is happening in India after 28 years. Last, India hosted the 46th edition of the Miss World pageant event in 1996, wherein Irene Skliva of Greece won the title. As for the pageant happening tonight, Miss India World 2022 winner Sini Shetty is representing India, and Miss World 2023 winner Karolina Bielawska will crown her successor tonight. Miss World 2024: Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Harbhajan Singh are part of the panel who will judge the 71st Miss World pageant. (Instagram)

Miss World 2024 judges panel: Who are the judges for the 71st Miss World pageant

The 12-member panel for the 71st Miss World pageant was released, and reportedly, it includes Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, CEO of Miss World Organisation Julia Evelyn Morley CBE, Amruta Fadnavis, Sajid Nadiadwala, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Jamil Said, and Vineet Jain are the judges for this year's edition. Additionally, three Miss World titleholders will also be a part of the panel. However, their names have not been disclosed yet.

Miss World 2024: Where and when to watch

The Miss World 2024 winner will be crowned on March 9, Saturday, at the Jio World Convention Centre at 7:30 pm (2 pm GMT). The event will be live-streamed on SonyLiv. You can also check the updates on the Miss World website (missworld.com) and the social media pages of the Miss World organisation.

Miss World 2024: Who are the hosts and performers?

Karan Johar and Former Miss World Megan Young are co-hosting the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant. Meanwhile, artists like Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar are performing tonight. Additionally, the Miss World 2019 title winner turned professional singer, Toni Ann Singh, is the special musical guest of the night and will perform the finale.