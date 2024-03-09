71st Miss World: When and where to watch the beauty pageant; who will host the event?

71st Miss World: The beauty pageant is back for this year, and we cannot keep calm already. The 71st Miss World started on February 18 and is still ongoing. The grand finale will take place on March 9. last year's winner Karolina Bielawska of Poland, at the end of the competition, will crown her successor. The event is back in India after 28 years and will take place at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. In February, 2023, Julia Morley, chairperson of the Miss World Organisation announced that the pageant will take place in United Arab Emirates. However, later the venue was changed to Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. 71st Miss World event will be streaming live on Sony LIV application on March 9, from 7:30 PM.(Instagram/@missworld)

ALSO READ: 71st Miss World pageant in India: 5 things to know about Sini Shetty, India's representative

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sini Shetty is representing India at the 71st Miss World this year. She won the Femina Miss India 2022. Karan Johar and Megan Young, Miss World 2013 will be hosting the mega event. The twelve-people distinguished judge panel includes big names such as Julia Morley, chairperson of the Miss World Organisation, Sajid Nadiadwala, Harbhajan Singh, Rajat Sharma and Amruta Fadnavis. Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde are also part of the judge panel for tonight.

When and where to watch?

Two days back, Sony LIV's social media handle featured a post announcing the date and time to witness the mega event on their app. "Witness the grand return of Miss World to India after 28 years! Celebrate the union of beauty and purpose as we showcase the grace and talent of participants on stage," read the Facebook post.

The event also features an exciting line-up of performances. Shaan, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Toni-Ann Singh will be performing at the ceremony tonight. The event will be streaming live on Sony LIV application on March 9, from 7:30 PM. Polish model Karolina Bielawska, the title winner of Miss World 2021 will be present for the ceremony to crown her successor, adding to the excitement and glam.