71st Miss World pageant in India: Miss World 2023 is all set to take place and we cannot keep calm already. The beauty pageant competition will be held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Last year, on February 13, Julia Morley, chairperson of the Miss World Organization announced that the competition will take place in the United Arab Emirates. However, soon the decision was changed, and Jo World Convention Centre was chosen as the venue of the competition. On March 9, 2024, the 71st Miss World pageant will take place. Polish model Karolina Bielawska, who won the Miss World 2021 crown, will crown her successor at the end of the event.

71st Miss World pageant in India: 5 things to know about Sini Shetty, India's representative(Instagram/@sinishettyy)