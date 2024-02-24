71st Miss World pageant in India: 5 things to know about Sini Shetty, India's representative
71st Miss World pageant in India: From her ancestral roots to the actor who inspires her, here's all that you need to know about Sini Shetty.
71st Miss World pageant in India: Miss World 2023 is all set to take place and we cannot keep calm already. The beauty pageant competition will be held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Last year, on February 13, Julia Morley, chairperson of the Miss World Organization announced that the competition will take place in the United Arab Emirates. However, soon the decision was changed, and Jo World Convention Centre was chosen as the venue of the competition. On March 9, 2024, the 71st Miss World pageant will take place. Polish model Karolina Bielawska, who won the Miss World 2021 crown, will crown her successor at the end of the event.
This year, on behalf of India, Sini Shetty will be representing the country at the competition. As we gear up for the competition, here's all that you need to know about India's representative.
Five things to know about Sini Shetty:
- Sini Shetty was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. However, her ancestral roots belong to the southern state of Karnataka. The model also represented Karnataka at the Miss World 2022 contest.
- Sini Shetty won the Miss World 2022 pageant. The model has a graduation degree in accounting and finance. She is also pursuing CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) as a career.
- In spite of pursuing modeling as a career, Sini also worked at a marketing firm for some time in her life.
- At the age of fourteen, Sini completed her Arangetram in Bharatanatyam. Sini is known for her academic excellence and has been pursuing dance as a co-curricular activity since childhood.
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sini mentioned that she is hugely inspired by Priyanka Chopra. The actor's statement of not trying to settle into a glass slipper, and instead breaking the glass ceiling stayed with her as a constant motivation in her life.