Though the Miss World will be crowned on March 9 this year, at the Jio Convention World Center, in Mumbai, the opening ceremony kicked off in Delhi's The Ashoka hotel on Tuesday evening where 115 stunning and well-accomplished young women from all continents were introduced to the world in their national costumes and India's Sini Shetty radiated red hot beauty in a luxurious Benaras saree. “Embracing India’s rich heritage with pride on the Miss World stage, draped in the elegance of a saree. This is me, INDIA (sic),” her introduction red. 71st Miss World: India's Sini Shetty slays in ₹ 2.2 lakh red Banarasi silk saree at opening ceremony in Delhi (Photo by Instagram/sinishettyy)

Taking to her social media handle, Sini flooded the Instagram with her dazzling pictures and videos that set the Internet on fire and fashion trends ablaze. “Tracing back thousands of years in Indian history, the saree symbolises the rich history of our culture and the deep-rooted traditions that weave the fabric of our identity,” she quoted as the reason behind her choice of dress for the Miss World opener.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Talking about her attire, Sini gushed, “This timeless attire embodies grace, dignity and the essence of femininity. Stepping into this legacy, I am thrilled to drape myself in this Banarasi Silk Saree by Jayanti Reddy. It captures the old-world charm and understated elegance, championing indigenous fabrics that are naturally dyed and celebrating the art of handwoven textiles. Adorned with intricate hand embroidery, the craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail elevate the designs, making a classical and deeply personal fashion statement.”

The red silk Benaras saree with border was elegantly contrasted with a purple embroidered blouse that oozed oomph. The six yards of elegance is credited to designer Jayanti Reddy's eponymous luxury label that is known for its classy and chic couture collections and exemplifies traditional clothing with a unique sense of style and minimalist design while portraying old world charm and understated elegance with a strong emphasis on indigenous fabric that is naturally dyed.

Jayanti Reddy's hand woven textiles are embellished with intricate hand embroidery. Sini elaborated, “Jayanti Reddy’s collections stand out for their style, creativity, and the perfect blend of comfort with structured elements, offering diversity, occasion-worthiness, and timelessness in every piece. Wrapped in this masterpiece, I feel connected to the roots of our heritage, all while stepping forward in a world where tradition meets contemporary elegance.”

The red silk saree originally costs ₹225,900 on the designer website.

Sini Shetty's red Benaras saree from Jayanti Reddy (Screengrab from jayantireddy.com)

Leaving her wavy tresses open in mid-parted soft curls, Sini accessorised her look with a pair of precious stones-studded earrings, maangtika, a gold ring and a set of bangles from Curio Cottage. Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, Sini amplified the glam look with rosy blushed cheeks, winged black eye liner and mascara game well-defined as she struck cheeky poses for the camera. Sini was styled by Raksha Singh.