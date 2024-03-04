Miss World 2024: Sini Shetty makes it to Top 20 in a black peplum gown, wins Best Designer Dress from Asia and Oceania

Miss World 2024: One of the largest beauty pageant competitions is on, and we are glued to know who the next Miss World will be. The event started on February 18 and will end on March 9. Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will be presenting the crown of Miss World to her successor at the end of the event on March 9. The event is taking place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. In February 2023, Julia Morley, chairperson of the Miss World Organisation announced that the event will take place in United Arab Emirates. However, later it was decided that the event will be held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Sini Shetty is representing India at the 71st Miss World Pageant.(Instagram/@sinishettyy)

Sini Shetty dazzled in a Rocky Star gown

Sini Shetty is representing India at the 71st Miss World Pageant. Sini shared a set of pictures from the Top Model Competition held on Saturday. The pictures featured her in a stunning dazzling gown as she secured her place in the Top 20 in the competition. The model played muse to fashion designer Rocky Star and picked a stunning black gown for the competition. The attire featured a peplum styled top with a plunging neckline, and sleeveless details, secured with a belt and a silver buckle. The attire further cascaded into a floor sweeping black gown with bodycon details. " Massive thanks to Rocky Star for this breathtaking outfit for last night’s Top Model competition. Walking the ramp in your design was an unforgettable experience," read Sini's caption. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Sini kept her accessories minimal as she added statement golden earrings to her look. The model wore her tresses open in voluminous wavy curls with a side part as she smiled with all her heart for the cameras. Sini opted for a minimal makeup look – nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. Sini Shetty was also announced the winner for the Best Designer Dress from Asia and Oceania.