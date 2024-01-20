71st Miss World pageant: Venue, dates, when and where to watch, who is representing India and all you need to know

Calling all fashion enthusiasts! Brace yourselves for the upcoming 71st Miss World pageant, set to unfold in India after a 28-year hiatus. Organisers announced the exciting news on January 19, revealing that the globally streamed and televised event will kick off in New Delhi on February 18. The festival of “Beauty with a Purpose” promises to be a month-long extravaganza, culminating in the grand finale on 9 March 2024 in Mumbai. The upcoming event will welcome participants from 120 nations around the world, and the honour of representing India falls to Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty. She will proudly carry the Indian flag on the international stage. From dates to venue details, here's everything you need to know about this glorious event. (Also read: Miss World 2023 pageant returns to India after 27 years ) 71st Miss World pageant: Venue, dates, India's representative and other details(File photo)

The official Miss World page announced the news and quoted Julia Morley CBE, Chairman of Miss World, who expressed her excitement saying, "Excitement fills the air as we proudly announce India as the host country for Miss World. A celebration of beauty, diversity and empowerment awaits. Get ready for a spectacular journey! #MissWorldIndia #BeautyWithAPurpose".

71st Miss World pageant: Date and venue

The Miss World pageant was last held in India in 1996 in Bengaluru, therefore excitement is high as the pageant returns to the country after a 27-year hiatus. The exquisite venues for this year's Miss World include the stunning Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the picturesque G-20 venue and the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event will take place at these iconic venues from 18 February to March 9.

The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) will kick off the festivities with 'The Opening Ceremony' and 'India Welcomes the World Gala' at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi on February 20. The crowning moment will be the highly anticipated 71st Miss World Global Finale, which will take place on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Mark your calendars for these spectacular events that promise glamour, elegance and international excitement.

When and where to watch

This year, each contestant will have a dedicated media channel on the extensive MissWorld.com platform to showcase why they should make it to the Top 20 Finals. Join the excitement of the 71st Miss World Finals live from the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai on March 9 from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm. Don't miss this glamorous spectacle that will crown the next Miss World.

Major competitions at the Miss World pageant

The Miss World Pageant will feature several major competitions such as the World Top Designer Award and Miss World Top Model in Mumbai, the Miss World Sports Challenge in New Delhi, the Miss World Talent Final in Mumbai, the Multi-Media Challenge in Mumbai and the Head To Head Challenge Final at The Summit Room, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on February 23. In addition, the Continental Beauty With A Purpose Challenge will be held on 21 February at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. To add a touch of glamour and sophistication, the Miss World Red Carpet Special will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai as a grand finale to this extraordinary event.

Who is India's representative at the 71st Miss World pageant

Sini Shetty, a native of Karnataka and Femina Miss India World 2022 will represent India at the prestigious pageant. Sini Shetty will be hosting contestants from 120 countries around the world, making this a truly global event. Sini holds a Bachelor's Degree in Finance and Accounting. She is also enrolled in the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) professional programme. Trained in Bharatnatyam, Sini frequently shares dance videos on her Instagram profile. She is quite popular on social media and has a massive 299K followers on Instagram. Sini is the former winner of Miss India Karnataka and has acted in several commercials.

How many times has India won the Miss World pageant

In 1966, Reita Faria Powell became the first Indian woman to win the title of Miss World. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan secured the Miss World crown for India in 1994, followed by Diana Hayden in 1997. Yukta Mookhey became the fourth Indian to be crowned Miss World in 1999, and in 2000, Priyanka Chopra Jonas claimed the prestigious title. Manushi Chhillar continued the winning streak in 2017, adding another Miss World title to India's achievements. The most recent victor, Karolina Bielawska from Poland, will pass on the crown to the next Miss World at the conclusion of the upcoming event.

Founded in 1951, the Miss World contest strives to move beyond traditional beauty pageants and embrace a new paradigm that emphasises the ability and intelligence to create positive change through humanitarian service.