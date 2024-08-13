Malaika Arora takes over the streets of Paris in ‘casual bombshell’ look. Her simple white co-ord set is worth 1.3 lakh

Malaika Arora's Paris fashion diaries are absolutely swoon-worthy! Recently, the diva visited the City of Lights for the Paris 2024 Olympics, and her vacation looks are nothing short of spectacular. From chic ensembles to standout styles, she's been flaunting her fashion prowess with flair. Just days ago, she dazzled in a beige waistcoat and pants combo, and now she's turning heads in a stunning all-white co-ord set, showcasing her monochrome mastery. Let's break down her latest appearance and steal some style inspiration from this fashion icon. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor rocks all red monochrome look for casual outing with Jeh: Watch ) Malaika Arora's trendy all-white co-ord set from her Paris vacation has everyone talking.(Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora rocks white co-ord set

On Monday, Malaika Arora delighted her fans with a sweet surprise by sharing a series of stylish snaps on Instagram accompanied by the caption, "This ↔️That…… but just catch the magic light #goldenhourlove." The post features Malaika soaking up the golden hour on the Parisian streets in a trendy co-ord set. Her pictures quickly garnered attention from celebrities, with Gauhar Khan commenting, "Hotness ❤️🔥" and Diana Penty writing, "Loveeee." Let's check out her post.

What is the cost of Malaika's outfit?

Malaika's chic outfit features a high-neck white t-shirt with a back neck button closure, mock neck styling, a cropped fit, and a boxy design. She paired it with matching high-waisted shorts, effortlessly showcasing how to rock an all-white look with style and flair. If you love Malaika's outfit and are wondering about the cost, we've got the details for you! Her ensemble is from the luxury brand ALAÏA. The top is priced at ₹61,843, and the shorts come in at ₹66,022, bringing the total cost of her look to a cool ₹1,27,865 lakh.

Malaika's top costs ₹61,843(www.fwrd.com)

Malaika's chic shorts costs ₹66,022.(www.fwrd.com)

In terms of styling, Malaika kept the accessories minimal, allowing her outfit to take center stage. She paired her look with a chic brown puffer Goya bag, priced at ₹3,49,000, and a pair of white Alaïa mesh sandals. Her beauty game was on point with mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. She completed her effortlessly stylish look by leaving her luscious tresses untied with a middle parting.