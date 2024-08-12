Paris 2024 Olympics: 7 unforgettable moments that captured the world’s attention

Snapshot of Yusuf Dikeç (left) and Anthony Ammirati (Right).

The Olympic Games ended on August 11, giving us many memorable moments throughout the days. The extraordinary displays of athleticism and determination never failed to capture the world's interest. This year's edition was no exception, delivering moments that will be etched in the hearts of many. From stunning upsets to heartwarming displays of sportsmanship, the Paris Olympics 2024 has given us unforgettable memories.

Here are seven standout moments from Olympics 2024 that went viral:

1. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem breaks Olympic record in men's javelin final:

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan made history at the Olympics by breaking the men's javelin throw record in the final with a remarkable throw of 92.97 meters. Nadeem surpassed Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen's previous Olympic record of 90.57 meters by accomplishing this incredible achievement on just his second try.

Arshad Nadeem is Pakistan's first-ever Olympic gold medallist in an individual event. (AP)

2. Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç's viral pose:

Yusuf Dikeç, a Turkish shooter, has become an unexpected viral phenomenon at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to his comfortable shooting style, which includes keeping one hand in his pocket and both eyes open while aiming. Dikeç earned a silver medal in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event alongside colleague Şevval İlayda Tarhan and has competed in five consecutive Olympic Games.

The image shows Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, who won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. (AFP, HT File Photo)

3. Olympic-winning investment banker proposes to girlfriend:

Justin Best, who is an investment banker, made history at the Olympics by being the first American to win a gold medal in rowing proposed to his fiancée. He proposed to his long-term girlfriend by putting down 2,700 yellow roses. His passionate proposal was set against the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris.

4. French athlete's proposal with Olympic pin:

Alice Finot celebrated finishing fourth in the women's 3000 m steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris in a heartening and unforgettable fashion. The competitor hurried to the grandstands to propose to Spanish triathlete Bruno Martínez Bargiela, her longtime partner. Instead of giving him a ring, Finot proposed to him with an Olympic pin.

Alice Finot's proposal to boyfriend.

5. Ambanis attending the Paris 2024 Olympics:

Radhika Merchant, Anand Piramal, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Mukesh Ambani were all spotted at the Paris 2024 Olympics. It is noteworthy that Nita Ambani, the chair of the Reliance Foundation, is an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal at Paris Olympics 2024.

6. China shooter who went viral for Hello Kitty stickers:

China's Zhang Qiongyue created waves online with Hello Kitty stickers on her rifle. She took home the bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle three positions shooting final at the Paris Summer Olympics.

Chinese shooter Zhang Qiongyue with her Hello Kitty rifle

7. French pole vaulter's crotch collision:

Anthony Ammirati, a French athlete, failed to jump 5.70 meters in the pole vault, shattering his hopes of competing in the Olympics. Ammirati cleared the 5.40 and 5.60 meters on his first attempt. He did not, however, get to the finals. His third try to reach 5.70 meters was unsuccessful due to an unexpected mistake he made where his crotch hit the bar and knocked down the pole.

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati