Kareena Kapoor rocks all red monochrome look for casual outing with Jeh: Watch

Kareena Kapoor recently stepped out for a casual day with her little munchkin, Jeh, and, of course, she didn't miss a beat with her style game. This time, Bebo nailed a stunning red-on-red look that defines effortless chic. Seriously, is there any outfit she can't pull off? Kareena Kapoor nailed an all-red monochrome look during an outing with Jeh.(Instagram)

Lately, Kareena has been all about those laid-back, comfy vibes, and we're totally here for it! Whether it's loose shirts, kaftans, or trendy co-ord sets, she's proving that you can look stylish without sacrificing comfort. Her latest look is ideal for the monsoon season, striking the perfect balance between cosy and cool. So, let's dive into her outfit details and snag some major fashion inspo for our own wardrobes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor elevates athleisure wear to new heights with effortlessly stylish ensembles. Check out her photos )

Kareena Kapoor stuns in red co-ord set

Her pictures and videos quickly went viral on social media, racking up tons of likes and comments from her adoring fans. One fan wrote, "Love her style," while another commented, "Jeh is a mood!" and several others dropped fire and heart emojis. In the post, the mother-son duo can be seen in Bandra, both rocking casual outfits. Let's take a look at their video!

For her easy-breezy look, Kareena opted for a chic co-ord set in a striking red shade. The outfit featured an oversized shirt with a V-neckline, buttoned bodice, full sleeves, and a relaxed fit. To add a touch of style, she tucked in one side of the shirt, giving it a casual yet polished vibe. She paired it with matching relaxed-fit pants, completing her all-red ensemble. Kareena's outfit is a masterclass in how to rock monochrome looks like a true fashion pro.

She accessorised her look with a pair of shiny black pumps and sleek black-tinted rectangular sunglasses. With her loose tresses flowing and a no-makeup look, Kareena perfectly finished off her effortlessly chic, casual ensemble.

On work front

On the professional front, Kareena is set to appear in Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated film, Singham Again. This latest instalment in the popular franchise features a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. Kareena is also gearing up for Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, adding to her exciting slate of upcoming projects.