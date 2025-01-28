Malaika Arora: Fashion is all about pushing the envelope

Malaika Arora’s fashion choices reflect her confidence, individuality, and fearless approach to trends. Whether she's rocking oversized pieces, exploring bold colours, or keeping things chic with wardrobe staples, Malaika has mastered the art of balancing comfort and style. In a shoot with HT City Showstoppers, the ultimate style diva shares how fashion empowers her, the power of confidence in what you wear, and the balance she strikes between social media pressures and staying authentic to her own style. Malaika Arora in a gown by Amit GT featuring structured winged shoulders and a feathered skirt, creating a striking silhouette. The actor completes the look with Victorian-style earrings by Kakun Fine Jewellery

Here are some experts:

How would you say your style has evolved over the years? Are there any specific moments or experiences that influenced a shift in how you approach fashion?

Malaika: My style has definitely evolved over the years. I have a better understanding of fashion now — what looks good on me, what’s flattering for my body, what’s age-appropriate, and what suits the occasion. When you're younger, you're just excited to wear anything and everything that’s trendy or cool, but as you grow older, you become more aware of what works for you. I’ve also had my fair share of fashion mishaps, but that’s part of the journey.

Malaika is a picture of whimsy in this Amit GT gown which features structured winged shoulders and a feathered skirt paired. It is elevated with Victorian-style earrings from Kakun Fine Jewellery and sleek black pointed-toe stiletto heels. Outfit: Amit gt; Jewellery: kakun fine jewellery

Fashion can empower women. Do you consciously use fashion to make a statement?

Malaika: Fashion is a great way to express yourself and dictate your mood. When you look good, you feel good, and that confidence shows in the way you carry yourself. It definitely affects how I feel. People often say they’re inspired by how I dress or how I carry myself, which is great because fashion is a reflection of who you are. Whether I’m in a sari, jeans, or gym wear, I always try to exude a certain sense of confidence. Even if I’m in something casual, I still try to look like I have it together. The way you dress can really influence how others perceive you, and I think that confidence is empowering.

Your fashion choices are often bold and experimental. What drives you to push boundaries, and do you ever feel the need to step out of your comfort zone?

Malaika: Everyone has a certain look they stick to, which works for them, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But sometimes, stepping out of the comfort zone is fun — it adds variety. Fashion is experimental; it’s about pushing the envelope and having fun with it. Sometimes I try new things because I think it’s important to evolve and not get complacent with a formula. There’s a joy in stepping away from what you always wear and trying something different.

The actor channels glitz and glamour in this structured gold corset gown by Shantnu & Nikhil. With intricate detailing and a voluminous, sculptural skirt, the ensemble is styled with a T Shaped choker from Dillano Jewels jewellery: dillano jewels

Are there any particular trends you’ve loved or thought have overstayed their welcome?

Malaika: I love athleisure and oversized pieces. The whole trend of being comfortable while still looking good is something I really enjoy. Oversized clothing is also something I’ve really embraced. Contrary to what people might think, I don’t always want to wear figure-hugging clothes. I love the whole oversized trend—it's comfortable and stylish. High-waisted pants, lycra, and oversized shirts are my go-to. These trends have stuck around, and I want them to stay. In 2025, I’m excited about the trend of sleepwear becoming outerwear, though I still think sleepwear belongs in the bedroom! But when styled right, it works. It’s fun and relaxed. I’m a fan of Bordeaux — it’s my favorite colour of the season; it’s a rich, deep shade that works for both clothes and accessories. Pink is also making a comeback, and I’m experimenting with it a little. Lace, sheer fabrics, and boudoir-inspired trends are also things I’m excited about.

Malaika Arora goes bold in this hot pink ensemble by Chhavvi Aggarwal. Featuring a satin draped skirt, intricately hand-embroidered bustier, and a flowing organza cape, the outfit is paired with a tanzanite and ruby choker from Kakun Fine Jewellery that lends it royal flair Outfit: Chhavvi Aggarwal; Jewellery: Kakun Fine Jewellery

How do you keep your wardrobe timeless? Any investment pieces you’d recommend?

Malaika: Timeless pieces are key. I like investing in classics like a great jacket, well-fitted jeans, white shirts, pinstripes, and black pants — these never go out of style. Trends come and go, but a solid foundation of timeless wardrobe staples will last for years. Also, in today’s world, sustainability is really important, and part of being sustainable is reusing and repeating clothes. It’s okay to repeat outfits, and the key is how you style them differently each time. So, invest in classics and mix it up with fun pieces when you want to.

Who's your biggest style inspiration?

Malaika: Style inspiration is very subjective. It can come from anything—films, musicians, TV shows, or even personal experiences. For me, I was inspired by my mother, who wore saris beautifully and always had a certain elegance about her. I grew up watching her style, and it influenced my love for classic, elegant looks. But my inspiration also comes from many different places, like social media, current trends, and pop culture. I think inspiration is everywhere, and you can pick up elements that resonate with you.

In this look, Malaika stuns in a shimmering gold, sequined saree-gown by Moledro with intricate embellishments and a structured floral accent at the waist. Yellow waterfall earrings by Dillano Jewels add more oomph to the outfit. Outfit: Moledro; Jewellery: dillano jewels

Social media is a big part of how fashion is consumed. Do you think social media has created more pressure for celebrities to maintain a certain image? How do you navigate that?

Malaika: It's about how much you let it affect you. With social media, there’s always pressure to keep up, but I don’t indulge in the unhealthy side of it. I focus on what works for me and trust my team to help guide me with my fashion choices. They push me sometimes, which is great, and together we keep it fresh without succumbing to all the pressure. You have to be able to draw the line somewhere because every time you go there, you'll see something and think, 'Oh, I want this!' I can be really compulsive. There’s always some new clothing line or bag, and you get tempted. I think the constant pressure to keep up with what's out there or who's wearing what is unhealthy. Nobody needs that kind of pressure.

How do you deal with criticism?

Malaika: I view it as part of the job. You can’t take it all too seriously. If you're going to soak in all the good, sometimes you're going to have to deal with the bad. Constructive criticism is useful, but anything beyond that, I don’t engage with. I try to focus on what helps me improve and let the rest roll off.

You’ve been on various platforms like TV, reality shows, and even OTT. How do you balance it all, and do you think TV is still as relevant with the rise of streaming services?

Malaika: There’s still an audience for TV, even with OTT growing. People love the variety of content available, whether it’s dance shows, cooking shows, or business shows. I've been lucky in the last couple of months to do three different types of TV shows, from business to dance, each with its own audience and style. It's been amazing because I can experiment with each show—changing my look, style, and approach. For me as an artist, it’s fun and challenging. There’s an audience for everything.

What about films? Are you planning on doing a full-fledged role anytime soon?

Malaika: I don’t have the answer to that right now. If something excites me and I feel I can do justice to it, I’ll consider it. But for now, I’m enjoying what I’m doing with TV and other projects. I don’t feel the need to do everything. But if the right opportunity comes along, I’ll take it on.

How do you keep yourself centered, especially after facing personal loss last year?

Malaika: It’s a work in progress every day. There are things that throw you off, but I try every single day to be better, to understand who I am, and what I expect out of life. There will be highs and lows, hardships and difficult times, but I try to stay above it. I have coping mechanisms like meditation, yoga, a disciplined lifestyle, and my work, family, and friends. They all have a very important role in my life. They each serve a different purpose and help me stay centered.