Malaika Arora channels red bombshell in lace gown, but it's her snake necklace that steals the spotlight

Malaika Arora's latest look is sure to turn up the heat, even in the chilly winters! On Sunday, the 51-year-old actor was spotted in the city, flaunting a total glam avatar and proving once again that age is just a number. Known for her bold fashion choices, Malaika's style game is always on point. She didn't disappoint with her latest appearance, rocking a stunning red lacy dress that could easily give Gen Z a run for their money. Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Malaika Arora makes bold fashion statement in chic blazer and mini skirt combo; prepare to be shocked by the price tag! ) Malaika Arora dazzles in red gown and bold Bvlgari necklace in latest look.(Instagram)

Malaika Arora stuns in red lacy dress

For her glamorous look, Malaika wowed in a stunning red gown from designers Shantanu & Nikhil. The gown features a sultry off-shoulder neckline and mesmerising floral lace detailing throughout, exuding pure oomph. The dramatic slit along the bottom combined with the floor-sweeping netted hemline make her outfit nothing short of a visual delight.

Malaika's gown was undeniably a masterpiece, but it was her choice of accessories that truly stole the spotlight. Instead of opting for the usual diamonds and gold, Malaika added a unique twist to her glam look with a show-stopping Bvlgari Serpenti necklace. The two-coil, 18 kt rose gold necklace is adorned with pavé diamonds on the head and tail and striking black onyx eyes, making it a stunning focal point.

What is the price of her snake necklace

If you've fallen in love with this bold accessory and dream of adding it to your collection, prepare to be mesmerised as this statement piece comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of ₹68,00,000.

Malaika's necklace comes with a price tag of ₹68,00,000.(www.bulgari.com)

Her makeup look was equally glam as Malaika opted for nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, defined brows, softly blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in the side partition, she perfectly finished off her stunning glam look.