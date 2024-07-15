Mouni Roy to be bridesmaid at Lauren Gottlieb’s wedding: ‘You are going to be the most stunning…’

Actor Lauren Gottlieb, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, will soon be walking down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend Tobias Jones. And she is elated that her close friend and actor Mouni Roy has agreed to be her bridesmaids on her big day. Also read: ABCD 2's Lauren Gottlieb gets engaged to 'man of her dreams', shares glimpse of romantic proposal on Caribbean holiday Mouni Roy shares a close bond with Lauren Gottlieb.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to post pictures with Mouni, and share the happy news of Mouni agreeing to be a bridesmaid at her wedding.

And she said yes

She shared several pictures of herself with Mouni from their London day out, where they enjoyed a meal at a restaurant, walked on the streets and made the most of their time.

Sharing the pictures, Lauren wrote, “She said YES to being my Bridesmaid (heart emoji) @imouniroy Mouni Darling, from the moment we met I knew we were destined to be friends! You love BIG and LOUD and are so unapologetically authentically YOU, and I want to leave you this love note as strongly as I’ve felt your support all these years”.

She added, “It doesn’t matter how far away we are from each other, or if we haven’t spoken in a while, when we see each other we pick right where we left off. For that I know we are destined to be forever friends. We were basically children when we met, at the start of our careers, grinding away. Now we are both settled in to who we really are and have both found the love of our lives”.

Here Lauren also admitted that she is very happy to have Mouni in her life, sharing “I’m so grateful to have your guidance on my journey forward as I get married, you are going to be the most stunning Bridesmaid (love emojis)”.

About her marriage

In August last year, Lauren announced engagement to long-time boyfriend Tobias Jones. She also opened up about their relationship in a long post.

Introducing her fiancé, Lauren Gottlieb wrote in her caption, "A million times YES (ring emoji). Officially forever (heart with arrow emoji). Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!! I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man, who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more!”

It is not clear when she will get married to her longtime boyfriend.