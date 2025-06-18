Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim says he convinced Anant Ambani to keep a man bun for wedding with Radhika Merchant

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim recently opened up about working in the film industry, styling various celebrities, and how he conceptualises a look for an actor before a film. The hairstylist also talked about working with Anant Ambani for his wedding as he tied the knot with Radhika Merchant last year. Aalim Hakim styled Anant Ambani's hair for his and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

‘I told Anant to keep a man bun throughout the wedding’

In an interview with Hindi Rush posted on YouTube on June 17, Aalim revealed that he styled Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anand Piramal during Anant's wedding festivities. He shared that he kept the look simple for Anant, opting for a little bit of gloss and an effortless mood for his hairdo.

“Akash is a very chilled-out man, and Anant is also very chilled out. So, I had told Anant that we would keep a man bun throughout the wedding. We will take a slightly different approach and will not let our hair loose, making a different style statement,” the hairstylist said.

“If you have seen the wedding photos, Anant had kept his hair tied back everywhere. Initially, when I did this hairstyle for the first two days, everyone liked it. So, all the stylists agreed to maintain this mood for the entire wedding. I also added some waves at the back. There was a lot of difference between Anant's hair in real life and the one he had at the wedding,” Aalim added.

Ranbir Kapoor introduced me to the Ambanis

When asked about his experience of working with the Ambanis, Aalim revealed that he had styled Anant and Akash Ambani's hair before, too. He shared that he has been cutting their hair for almost 10 years now and has ‘old relations’ with them.

“It was Ranbir Kapoor who introduced me to them. Ranbir called me and he said, 'Aalim, please do this for me.' Since then, we have been a part of it. They are very sweet, very humble and kind people, and I have been working with them for a long time. So for me, even at the wedding, there was nothing new or exciting...it was normal for me,” Aalim added.

For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor and Akash Ambani share a strong friendship, evident in their frequent public appearances. Akash also attended Ranbir's intimate wedding to Alia Bhatt.