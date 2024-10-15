Ranbir Kapoor's new look revealed by Aalim Hakim. Internet speculates whether it's for Dhoom 4 or Animal Park

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has unveiled his latest style, and fans can't get enough! Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared photos of Ranbir's new look on social media, sparking widespread excitement, and making fans wonder if it is for Dhoom 4. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor to lead Dhoom 4; Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra will not be back: Report Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal.

Ranbir gets a new look

On Tuesday, Aalim took to Instagram to share pictures of Ranbir flaunting his new look. He shared the pictures, writing, “Hotness Alert!!!”

In the pictures, he is seen sporting a sharp look with short and slick hair. He is seen wearing a black shirt and black sunglasses with a light beard.

The first snap shows Ranbir’s side profile, focusing on the short slick hair, while the second is a close-up of the look. The third image shows him posing with Aalim. Ranbir is seen using his hand gesture to approve the look by Aalim.

Fans speculate

Fans are happy with Ranbir levelling up his style game, but are wondering if it is for Animal Park or Dhoom 4. They took to the comment section to share their guess.

“The Dhoom Man is here,” one comment read, with another reading, “Dhoom 4”.

One fan commented, "Preparation for Animal Park." Another commented, "Stunning look." Yet another person wrote, "Handsomeness on another level." "For Dhoom 4," read one comment, while one user wrote, "Animal 2 character reveal."

Dhoom 4 buzz

The actor is reportedly in talks to star in one of the biggest franchises in Bollywood with Dhoom 4. As per a new report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir will be leading Dhoom 4, which will mark his 25th film as an actor. The project, which will be a reboot, is currently in development by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

The new report added that a source has revealed that Ranbir is in talks to lead Dhoom 4. It reads, “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy.”

The report added that none of the previous actors from the franchise will return for Dhoom 4. Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra reprised their roles in previous instalments.

Ranbir’s work

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Fans will see Ranbir next in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park, is also in the works.