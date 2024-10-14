Ranbir Kapoor surprises internet with baraat-style entry for Tarun Tahiliani's show: 'Hey Alia, your Dulhe Raja is here'

Away from the organised chaos of fashion week, Tarun Tahiliani hosted the Tasva fashion show at the Travancore Palace. Ranbir Kapoor turned showstopper for the designer at the occasion that saw him making a baraat-style entry with banging dhols and a pleasantly amused the internet. Ranbir Kapoor for Tarun Tahiliani.

Ranbir Kapoor turns showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani

Tarun Tahiliani's Tasva Fall/Winter show featured ivory-hued sherwanis, kurta sets, and other Indo-western designs. The designer dressed Ranbir in an all-white traditional look fit for a groom. The ensemble features a white silk kurta, which the actor wore under an embroidered sherwani jacket that has a bandhgala neckline, full-length sleeves, pearl-white brocade embroidery, padded shoulders, and front button closures. He completed the outfit with white silk churidar pants.

Ranbir and Tarun enhanced the actor's sherwani by pairing it with a blush pink silk dupatta decorated in intricate pearl white thread embroidery and broad borders. Lastly, a matching white silk pagdi decorated with a regal brooch rounded off the outfit. For accessories, Ranbir chose a multi-strand long pearl necklace and embroidered mojaris.

‘Alia Bhatt, your Dulhe Raja is here’

Fans loved the surprise appearance of Ranbir on the ramp at the Tarun Tahiliani show. A user commented, “Hey Alia Bhatt, your Dulhe Raja is Here.” A fan wrote, “You outshined everyone.” Another commented, “Mashallah.” A user wrote, “Alia is damn lucky.” Another remarked, “Ranbir looks amazing as the Indian groom.” A comment read, “Is Ranbir getting married again? He looks amazing.”

About Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir is married to Alia Bhatt. The couple tied the knot in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022. On the work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film ‘Love And War’. The project also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The actor reportedly also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.