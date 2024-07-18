Ranbir Kapoor wore 6 crore Patek Philippe watch adorned with 81 emeralds to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding

Ranbir Kapoor attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding with Alia Bhatt. The actor wore a black embroidered sherwani set for the occasion and styled it with a Patek Philippe watch that cost a fortune. Read on to know details of the accessory. (Also Read | Anant Ambani wears a rare ₹6.9 crore watch for temple visit before his wedding with Radhika Merchant) Ranbir Kapoor wore a Patek Philippe watch adorned with 81 emeralds to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding. (Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor's expensive Patek Philippe watch for the Ambani wedding: What is its price?

Ranbir Kapoor wore an expensive Patek Philippe watch to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. An Instagram page - Celebrity Watch Spotter - shared the details of Ranbir's expensive accessory. The manually wound watch is from the luxury label's 5271P collection that pays tribute to their iconic Grand Complications line. It features a black dial, a shiny black alligator strap, and a calendar mechanism, which add to its beauty.

The Patek Philippe watch Ranbir Kapoor wore to the Ambani wedding. (Patek Philippe)

The jewellery version of Ranbir's chronograph with perpetual calendar features 58 baguette-cut emeralds embellished around the bezel and lugs, one single emerald adorned on 12, and 22 on the clasp. In total, Ranbir's watch has 81 baguette-cut emeralds. According to the Instagram page, the watch's retail value is USD 700,000, which is approximately ₹6 crore.

The luxury watches at the Ambani wedding

Earlier, Anant Ambani, known for his incredible watch collection featuring rare luxurious collectables from Patek Philippe and Richard Mille, wore a red carbon Richard Mille watch (RM 12-01 Tourbillon) to a puja ceremony before his wedding to Radhika Merchant. The accessory retails at 6.91 crores (USD 828,000).

Anant also gifted his groomsmen limited edition Audemars Piguet watches, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and the red-clad DDC (Dudh Ke Dhule Huye Chokre) boys led by Veer Pahariya and Meezaan Jafri. The luxe gift from the Swiss luxury watch brand, commissioned by Anant, is an 18k rose gold Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar named 'Luminary Edition'. It features a rose gold dial with black sub-dials. Additionally, the watch retails at USD 105,000 or ₹87,69,000, while the market price of the luxury watch stands at ₹2,08,79,000.