Anant Ambani's Audemars Piguet watches for Vicky Kaushal, SRK cost 2 crores: Here's why it's a celebrity favourite

While there is no dearth of content streaming in from the just-concluded Ambani wedding, one video in particular appears to have caught the attention of the celebration's virtual attendees. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen showing off his latest wrist accessory, a limited edition Audemars Piguet watch, in tow with the shiny, red-clad DDC (dudh ke dhule huye chokre) boys led by Veer Pahariya and Meezaan Jafri among others. As a matter of fact, Ranveer Singh also received this luxe gift from man of the moment Anant, as revealed in one of his recent fit-check posts on Instagram. Anant Ambani gifts his groomsmen Audemars Piguet luxury watches(Instagram)

Multiple reports also take Vicky Kaushal's name as among the exclusive list of recipients. It is worth mentioning that these limited edition Audemars Piguet watches costs a cool ₹2 crores a pop. But why?

All about Anant Ambani's limited edition gift for his groomsmen

If you still think the Ambanis buy their statement pieces off the racks, you've got it wrong. Anant's gift to his groomsmen was a bespoke series of limited edition watches, just 25 in the world. The one-of-a-kind gift was specially commissioned by Anant for the wedding from Swiss luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet. Instagram handle Insane Luxury elaborates, "The watch in question is a 18k rose gold Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar named ‘Luminary Edition’, it features a rose gold dial with black sub dials...". Additional details about the watch reveal that it has sapphire crystals and a luminescent coating for the hour markers and hands. Not just this, the watch also boats of a 20m water resistance capacity.

A technical break down of the watch will reveal that it has a 41 mm 18K pink gold case with a 9.5 mm thickness and a screw-locked crown. The similarly-hued dial has a Grande Tapisserie pattern, blue counters, pink gold hour markers and Royal Oak hands. While the retail price of the same has been zeroed in on as $105,000 or ₹ ₹87,69,000, the market price of the luxury watch stands at ₹ ₹2,08,79,000. However, considering this was a special order, it isn't up for sale.

Anant Ambani is not the only Audemars Piguet fan in town

The Royal Oak represents a line from Audemars Piguet and has several significant variations. That being said, the line appears to be quite the favourite among celebrities, both in India and otherwise. Earlier this year, Salman Khan was spotted wearing the 18K Pink Gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon priced at $209,000 or ₹1,74,74,855.

Last year, he was spotted wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore, priced at $450,000 or ₹3,76,27,762. Other celebrities spotted in Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks include singer Justin Bieber, actors Will Smith and Chris Hemsworth, tennis ace Serena Williams and rapper Drake to name a few.

