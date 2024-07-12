Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal dazzle at Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding

Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan, Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt arrived at Jio World Centre in Mumbai to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The stars chose dazzling ethnic looks for the celebrations. Check out what the three couples wore to the event. (Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates) Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dazzle at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. (HT photo)

What Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wore

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan arrived at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding and posed for the paparazzi. SRK looked dapper in a mint green bandhgala sherwani jacket, grey-coloured kurta, matching dhoti pants, dress shoes, a polki necklace, and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Gauri complemented him in a golden anarkali suit set featuring a sequin embellished kurta and flared pants. She accessorised the look with a potli bag, a diamond necklace, jhumkis, and high heels.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stole the show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in a Rani pink silk saree adorned with gold brocade embroidery. She wore the nine yards of grace with an embellished strapless blouse, a gold and emerald choker, jhumkis, a mang tika, a potli bag, and a centre-parted bun adorned with rose gajra. Meanwhile, Ranbir complemented his wife in a cream brocade sherwani jacket, matching kurta, flared pants, and dress shoes.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wore traditional ensembles to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony today. Katrina, rumoured to be pregnant, wore a red saree featuring gold Resham embroidery, sequin embellishments, and scalloped gota borders. She styled the ensemble with a matching full-sleeve blouse, a luxurious necklace, jhumkis, centre-parted loose tresses, kohl-lined eyes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a nude lip shade. Meanwhile, Vicky wore a floral cream sherwani styled with an embroidered dupatta.