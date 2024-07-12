Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor to Vedang Raina, what Gen Z stars wore

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tie the knot today! Celebrities, politicians, and tech CEOs are attending the ceremony today. The star-studded guest list also includes Gen Z Bollywood celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Vedang Raina, among others. See who wore what to the celebrations. (Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates) Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina pose for the paparazzi.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor to Vedang Raina; what the Gen Z celebs wore

Suhana Khan

Suhana khan attended Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremony with her brother, Aryan Khan. Suhana chose a beige sequinned saree styled with an embellished bustier blouse. She wore the ensemble with a choker necklace, a potli bag, a gajra-adorned bun, and striking glam. Meanwhile, Aryan complemented his sister in a tailored black suit.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. The couple chose traditional ensembles for the celebrations. While Janhvi dazzled in a golden embellished bralette, Shikhar complemented her in a red and gold sequinned kurta paired with black flared pants, sunglasses, sneakers, and a bracelet watch.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday mixed comfort and style at Anant and Radhika's wedding today in a bright yellow lehenga set featuring a bralette and skirt decked in shimmering gold sequins. While the blouse has spaghetti straps, a deep V neckline, a cropped hem, and a fitted bust, the lehenga has maximum flare and a high-rise waist. She styled the ensemble with white sneakers, a centre-parted bun, dainty earrings, kohl-lined eyes, and blush-pink lips.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor wore a green sequinned bralette and lehenga skirt to the wedding ceremony. While the bustier blouse has a plunging neckline, a corseted midriff, and a fitted bust, the lehenga has a high-rise waist and a flared silhouette. She styled the ensemble with a choker necklace, earrings, bracelets, centre-parted loose tresses, and striking glam.

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina was one of the best-dressed male celebs at Anant and Radhika's wedding. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla )

Vedang Raina was one of the best-dressed male celebs at Anant and Radhika's wedding. He stole the show in sequin embroidered beige sherwani, cream silk pants, and a shawl. Embellished mojaris and a buzz cut completed the look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan attended the celebrations with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara wore a pastel-hued lehenga by Simar Dugal to the celebrations. She styled the ethnic look with a choker necklace, a centre-parted ponytail, earrings, and striking glam.