Isha Ambani's giant pink diamonds necklace should be seen to be believed: 'Worth a country's GDP'

Isha Ambani's brother, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant today. The heiress arrived for his baraat ceremony today, looking resplendent in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. However, it was Isha's giant pink diamond necklace that stole the show. Read on to know the details. (Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani let it loose during baraat) Isha Ambani wears a beautiful pink diamond necklace. (Instagram)

Isha Ambani's pink diamond necklace for Anant Ambani's baraat ceremony

Isha Ambani's pink diamond necklace for Anant Ambani's baraat ceremony is designed by Kantilal Chhotalal. Called the Garden of Love, the incandescent neckpiece features a heart-shaped blue diamond in the centre surrounded by portrait-cut diamonds that form flowers. She complemented the necklace with diamond flower earrings, matching mang tika, and bracelets. According to the brand, Isha's jewellery took four thousand artisan hours to make.

Decoding Isha Ambani's Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga

Isha wore the diamond jewellery with an exquisite lehenga custom-designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The triple-toned silk lehenga in blush pink, yellow, and green pastel hues features a blouse, lehenga skirt, and dupatta. The intricate Resham floral embroidery and sequin work add to its beauty.

Meanwhile, the bustier-style blouse has a wide plunging neckline, half-length sleeves, a fitted bust, and a cropped midriff-baring hem. The skirt has an A-line flair, a floor-length hem, and dori ties on the side. Lastly, the triple-toned dupatta, kohl-lined eyes, smoky eyes, caramel lips, rouge on the cheeks, darkened brows, and mascara on the lashes rounded off the ethnic look.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot today, July 12, at Jio World Centre. The wedding celebrations will continue till July 14. While Anant Ambani is Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Radhika is Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant's daughter.