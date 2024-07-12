 Anant Ambani pairs golden sherwani with sneakers for his wedding ceremony with Radhika Merchant. Pics | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Anant Ambani pairs golden sherwani with sneakers for his wedding ceremony with Radhika Merchant. Pics

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jul 12, 2024 05:30 PM IST

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Anant Ambani paired a golden sherwani with sneakers for his wedding ceremony with Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The groom has arrived! Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant in a lavish wedding in Mumbai. The star-studded ceremony will take place at Jio World Centre in BKC. Anant arrived with his family for his special day and posed for the paparazzi. His choice of pairing sneakers with sherwani stole the show. (Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: Groom arrives for ceremony with ?Nita Ambani and full family)

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Groom-to-be Anant Ambani poses with his family.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Groom-to-be Anant Ambani poses with his family.

Groom-to-be Anant Ambani arrives with Ambani family

Anant Ambani posed with Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and the family's grandchildren. The family greeted the paparazzi and posed for them at the wedding venue. Anant and Radhika's lagna vidhi will take place today. Many Bollywood and international celebrities, Indian and global politicians, and tech CEOs are attending the ceremony. 

Decoding groom-to-be Anant Ambani's attire

Anant wore a red and golden sherwani for the wedding ceremony. The sherwani features a bandhgala neckline, intricate golden embroidery, front button closures adorned with precious gems, full-length sleeves, and padded shoulders. He styled it with white pyjamas, beige sneakers embellished with gold sequins, and a gold elephant brooch. Meanwhile, the Ambani family complemented the groom-to-be in ethnic outfits. 

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding will be a three-day affair, starting today, July 12, and ending on July 14. The lovebird's wedding will be attended by tech CEOs, politicians, global and Indian celebrities, and reality TV stars. The wedding celebrations follow the pre-wedding festivities that took place ion Jamnagar and Italy. 

Anant is the youngest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila. Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani are his siblings. 

Follow Us On