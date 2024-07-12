Ambani ladies Nita Ambani, Shloka Ambani and Isha Ambani shine in stunning ethnics for Anant Ambani’s Baraat: Pics

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot today. Anant Ambani – the younger son of Mukesh Ambani – is all set to marry his longtime lover Radhika Merchant in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Like their pre-wedding celebrations, their wedding is also as extravagant as it can get. From the A-listers of the Bollywood fraternity to the Kardashians making an entry for the wedding ceremony, Anant and Radhika’s wedding is currently the talk of the town. The celebrations have already started with the Baraat procession. Nita Ambani, Shloka Ambani and Isha Ambani looked gorgeous for Anant Ambani's Baraat.(Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla, HT Photos)

ALSO READ: Anant-Radhika's wedding attire to celebrate India's cultural heritage. Details

What Nita Ambani wore her Anant’s Baraat procession

Nita Ambani, the mother of the groom-to-be, looked gorgeous as ever in a ghagra for the Baraat procession. Nita Ambani played muse to fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and picked a peach silk ghagra for the celebrations. “The peach silk ghagra combines hues of vintage bronze, blushing pink and pistachio green. Worn with a jaali blouse crafted in Naqshi and Saadi gold along with silver Zardozi work that is fabulously finished with a dazzling sprinkle of Swarovski crystals, the outfit emanates a regal aura,” the designer described the attire. With a pastel ranghaat dupatta, Nita Ambani completed her look.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani let it loose during baraat

Isha Ambani looked gorgeous in a pastel lehenga

Isha Ambani also played muse to fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and picked up a pastel lehenga for the Baraat celebrations. In a pastel yellow embellished blouse, a pastel pink skirt featuring golden zari work and a matching dupatta, Isha stole the show. Isha accessorised her look with a statement necklace, diamond maang tikka and diamond drop earrings.

Shloka Ambani looked stunning in a pink lehenga

Shloka Ambani with Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Badi Bahu of the Ambani clan – Shloka Ambani – looked perfect in a bright pink lehenga. Shloka picked a pink lehenga featuring white threadwork throughout, adding to the celebratory vibes. In a contrasting golden dupatta, Shloka added a diamond necklace with emerald stones, matching maang tikka and earrings.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani pairs golden sherwani with sneakers for his wedding with Radhika