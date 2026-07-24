What is Samadhi? Sadhguru explains why it is more than deep meditation
In a recent YouTube talk, Sadhguru spoke about another concept from the yogic tradition called Samadhi.
Meditation, mindfulness and mental wellness have become part of everyday conversations, with many people turning to these practices to cope with stress and improve focus. But in a recent YouTube talk, Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, spoke about another concept from the yogic tradition called Samadhi, describing it as something that extends beyond conventional ideas of meditation.
According to Sadhguru, Samadhi is not simply about sitting still or emptying the mind. Instead, he describes it as a state of inner balance where the intellect becomes completely equanimous.
Also Read The secrets of the seven chakras: Sadhguru explains what each energy centre represents
What does Samadhi mean?
In the talk, Sadhguru explains that the word Samadhi is derived from Sanskrit. He interprets sama as equanimity and dhi as the intellect. Based on this explanation, he says Samadhi is a state in which the intellect is no longer constantly dividing experiences into categories such as good or bad, pleasant or unpleasant.
To explain the idea, he compares the intellect to a sword. Just as a sword has its purpose but does not need to remain unsheathed all the time, he says the intellect is a useful tool that does not have to dominate every experience.
Why Sadhguru says Samadhi goes beyond meditation
During the discussion, Sadhguru distinguishes Samadhi from meditation practices that many people are familiar with today. He describes it as a shift in the way a person perceives the world rather than a technique focused only on relaxation or concentration.
He also suggests that people may briefly experience a similar sense of equanimity in everyday life. As an example, he speaks about moments when someone listens without immediately judging or categorising what they are hearing. According to him, these experiences illustrate the quality of awareness associated with Samadhi, although he notes that the full state is far deeper.
Also Read Why do people meditate on the day of Buddha Purnima? answers an enlightened master
A traditional yogic perspective
Sadhguru further explains that yogic traditions describe different categories of Samadhi and that these are typically approached through long-term spiritual practice under appropriate guidance. He cautions against treating Samadhi as something that can be achieved instantly or through casual experimentation.
Throughout the talk, he presents Samadhi as a concept rooted in yoga that encourages people to look beyond constant mental analysis and cultivate a more balanced way of experiencing life.
Disclaimer: This article is based on interpretations shared by Sadhguru. The explanations reflect yogic philosophy and spiritual beliefs. HT does not claim its authenticity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More