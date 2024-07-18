Anjali Merchant is literally shimmering for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's London gala in classy dress worth 21k

Radhika Merchant's sister, Anjali Merchant, has surprised and delighted everyone with her sartorial choices as the sister of the bride for Anant Ambani and Radhika's wedding festivities. For the themed London gala, Anjali wore a yellow strapless dress and styled it with shimmering jewels and glam. Read on as we decode her look. (Also Read | This Radhika Merchant look went under the radar: Manish Malhotra lehenga features 25,000 Swarovski crystals) Anjali Merchant attends Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's London gala. (Instagram )

Anjali Merchant attends Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's London gala

Celebrity makeup artist Meera Sakhrani shared a video showing off Anjali Merchant's glam look for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's London gala on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Serving face, body, hair and some rhinestones for this 'MAXIMALIST' themed gala in London, which is something I've NEVER done before! The aura that Anjali exudes in this timeless look is such a Marilyn Monroe touch! Chic, classy and confident. She's an ICON, she's a Legend, and she is the MOMENT.”

Decoding Anjali Merchant's London gala look

Anjali's yellow strapless dress is adorned with flared mesh panels that add a touch of whimsical charm and create a floor-sweeping train. The fitted silhouette contours the figure, and the plunging neckline accentuates the decolletage. She paired the ensemble with a mauve pink-coloured fur wrap draped around the shoulders.

Meanwhile, for the accessories, Anjali chose shimmering diamond jewels, including a floral-cut diamond choker necklace, flower earrings, and statement-making rings. The highlight of her gala look was the glam. She adorned her forehead and eyes with shimmering rhinestones and applied glitter on her collarbones and shoulders. Lastly, a sleek ponytail, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, silver eye shadow, blushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, mascara-adorned lashes, and highlighted face rounded off the look.

What is the price of Anjali Merchant's dress?

The price of Anjali Merchant's dress for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's London Gala. (demebygabriella.com)

Anjali Merchant's strapless gown is from the shelves of the clothing label Deme By Gabriella. It is called Dahlia, and adding the ensemble to your closet will cost you ₹21,500.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding

Anant Ambani is the son of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant is the daughter of pharma tycoons Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Anant and Radhika tied the knot in a grand ceremony on July 12. The wedding festivities continued till July 14, with Bollywood stars, international celebs, politicians, and global leaders in attendance.