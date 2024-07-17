This Radhika Merchant look went under the radar: Manish Malhotra lehenga features 25,000 Swarovski crystals

Radhika Merchant's wedding trousseau has enraptured the internet for weeks now. From the sangeet to the star-studded reception, Radhika and her stylist, Rhea Kapoor, combined art, couture and craftsmanship for the many ceremonies. However, one look went under the radar - it is the ivory-based lehenga by Manish Malhotra she wore for her sangeet. (Also Read | Radhika Merchant opts for simple pink anarkali suit, no-makeup look to visit Jamnagar with Anant Ambani. Watch) Radhika Merchant wears a Manish Malhotra lehenga decked with 25,000 Swarovski crystals. (Instagram )

Radhika Merchant's 25,000 Swarovski-adorned lehenga for her sangeet

Manish Malhotra posted Radhika's pictures on Instagram and shared the design details in the caption. According to the designer, the ivory lehenga and bralette set features golden embroidery inspired by the architecture of the vintage French Riviera (where Anant, Radhika and their family hosted friends for pre-wedding celebrations). The ensemble also features 25,000 Swarovski crystal embellishments. Additionally, hand-embroidered delicate 3D carnations and rosettes completed the couture piece.

Radhika Merchant paired the ensemble with equally striking jewels decked with rubies and diamonds. She wore a choker necklace, a heart-shaped ring, massive kadhas, and earrings. Lastly, a ponytail, golden eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, and pink lips rounded off the glam.

The sangeet look that went under the radar

Radhika had worn the lehenga set for her performance with Anant Ambani. She also danced to Deewangi Deewangi from Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om with the entire Ambani clan, including Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anand Piramal, and Shloka Mehta.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani tied the knot on July 12, followed by Shubh Aashirwad ceremony and reception on July 13 and 14. The wedding saw Bollywood starlets, international celebrities, global leaders, and politicians in attendance. After concluding the celebrations, Radhika and Anant visited Jamnagar. Reportedly, the couple will continue the wedding celebrations in London.

Anant is the son of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika is the daughter of pharma tycoons Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.