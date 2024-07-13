Radhika Merchant's vidai look in sindoori red Manish Malhotra lehenga has real gold work. Pics

After embracing Gujarati traditions for her wedding in a sober red and white lehenga custom designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and inspired by the Gujarati Panetar, Radhika Merchant changed into a sindoori red lehenga for her vidai ceremony. Radhika married Anant Ambani last night in a lavish ceremony attended by global leaders and celebrities. Read on to see what she wore for her vidai. (Also Read | Radhika Merchant's surprisingly sober bridal look revealed as she gets ready to marry Anant Ambani) Radhika Merchant wears a custom red Manish Malhotra lehenga for her vidai ceremony. (Instagram )

What Radhika Merchant wore for her vidai ceremony

Rhea Kapoor styled Radhika Merchant for her vidai ceremony and shared the pictures on Instagram. Rhea dressed Radhika in a Manish Malhotra couture lehenga. The custom ensemble features a blouse, a brocade lehenga skirt, a silk dupatta, and a veil. Saree draping expert Dolly Jain collaborated with Rhea to create the exquisite look, and Hiral Bhatia and Loveleen Ramchandani did Radhika's hair and makeup. Let's decode the vidai ceremony look.

Decoding Radhika Merchant's vidai look

Radhika's custom Manish Malhotra lehenga features an exquisite backless blouse adorned with real gold Karchobi work inspired by the traditional abho and the rich textile heritage of Kutch, Gujarat. It echoes the artistry of the late 19th century. Meanwhile, the brocade silk lehenga is a tribute to India's timeless elegance and has multiple panels decked with Banarasi brocade print in sunset hues.

Radhika completed the ensemble with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil with a lattice design. The dupatta is decked in real gold embroidery and Resham work, which Radhika draped on her shoulder and arms. Lastly, she completed the vidai look with the veil featuring a massive train. She draped it over her head.

Radhika's jewellery is a Merchant family legacy

Radhika paired the Manish Malhotra lehenga with jewels she wore for her wedding with Anant. The newlywed wore a gold, diamond and emerald adorned choker, a luxurious necklace, polki earrings, baaju bandh, kadhas, bangles, haath phool, rings, and mang tika. The jewellery has been passed down in Radhika's family for generations, and her sister Anjali Merchant wore them on her wedding day.