Deepika Padukone wears choker originating from Sikh Empire; Alia Bhatt dons 160-year-old silk saree for Ambani wedding

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are among the celebrities attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The pregnant actor wore a gorgeous sindoori red anarkali for the occasion. Meanwhile, Alia wore a pure silk saree and a strapless bustier blouse. The details that went into creating Deepika and Alia's look will leave you speechless. Read on to know more.

The history behind Deepika Padukone's choker

Deepika Padukone wore a sindoori red anarkali custom-designed by Torani to attend Anant and Radhika's nuptials. She wore the ensemble with an exquisite choker from Chand Begum Jewels. The necklace is a witness to Sikh artistry and has a history tied to the family of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the emperor of the Sikh Empire, according to the label. It holds a 150-carat ruby in the centre, surrounded by white sapphires.

Talking about the history of the necklace, Chand Begum Jewels said, "Notably, the centerpiece of our bazuband bears a remarkable similarity to the Timur Ruby, also part of Ranjit Singh's collection, and once safeguarded in the Lahore State treasury. On a historical note, a portrait of Sher Singh, the son of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, shows him wearing a similar bazuband."

Alia Bhatt's 160-year-old pure silk saree

Alia Bhatt wore a pure silk saree from Manish Malhotra's archival weave collection. According to Diet Sabya, it is a 160-year-old woven Ashavali saree made in Gujarat. The pure silk nine yards of grace features a real zari border, which uses 99 per cent pure silver and approximately 6 grams of real gold. She wore the saree with a strapless bustier blouse to add a modern touch, proving traditions never go out of fashion.

Alia wore the ensemble with a gold and emerald choker necklace, jhumkis, a mang tika, and kadhas. Lastly, a gajra-adorned centre-parted bun, minimal glam, and kohl-lined eyes rounded off the styling.