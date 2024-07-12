Deepika Padukone wears choker originating from Sikh Empire; Alia Bhatt dons 160-year-old silk saree for Ambani wedding
Deepika Padukone wore a choker necklace originating from the Sikh Empire, and Alia Bhatt donned a 160-year-old silk saree to attend Anant Ambani's wedding.
Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are among the celebrities attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The pregnant actor wore a gorgeous sindoori red anarkali for the occasion. Meanwhile, Alia wore a pure silk saree and a strapless bustier blouse. The details that went into creating Deepika and Alia's look will leave you speechless. Read on to know more. (Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates)
The history behind Deepika Padukone's choker
Deepika Padukone wore a sindoori red anarkali custom-designed by Torani to attend Anant and Radhika's nuptials. She wore the ensemble with an exquisite choker from Chand Begum Jewels. The necklace is a witness to Sikh artistry and has a history tied to the family of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the emperor of the Sikh Empire, according to the label. It holds a 150-carat ruby in the centre, surrounded by white sapphires.
Talking about the history of the necklace, Chand Begum Jewels said, "Notably, the centerpiece of our bazuband bears a remarkable similarity to the Timur Ruby, also part of Ranjit Singh's collection, and once safeguarded in the Lahore State treasury. On a historical note, a portrait of Sher Singh, the son of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, shows him wearing a similar bazuband."
Alia Bhatt's 160-year-old pure silk saree
Alia Bhatt wore a pure silk saree from Manish Malhotra's archival weave collection. According to Diet Sabya, it is a 160-year-old woven Ashavali saree made in Gujarat. The pure silk nine yards of grace features a real zari border, which uses 99 per cent pure silver and approximately 6 grams of real gold. She wore the saree with a strapless bustier blouse to add a modern touch, proving traditions never go out of fashion.
Alia wore the ensemble with a gold and emerald choker necklace, jhumkis, a mang tika, and kadhas. Lastly, a gajra-adorned centre-parted bun, minimal glam, and kohl-lined eyes rounded off the styling.
