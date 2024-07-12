Isha Ambani changes into simple red suit to dance with Bollywood stars for Anant Ambani's baraat ceremony: Watch

Isha Ambani set the stage on fire as she danced with Bollywood celebrities during her brother Anant Ambani's baraat ceremony. Isha arrived at Jio World Centre today in a beautiful pastel three-toned Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. However, during the baraat procession, she changed into a simple red suit. Read on to see what she wore. (Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates) Isha Ambani dances with Bollywood stars during Anant Ambani's baraat ceremony.

Decoding Isha Ambani's simple look for dancing with Bollywood stars for Anant Ambani's baraat ceremony

Isha Ambani danced with Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Manushi Chhillar, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others during her brother Anant Ambani's baraat ceremony. She wore a simple red suit for the occasion. It features a sleeveless kurta embroidered with gold floral kadhai.

Isha accessorised the ensemble with diamond bracelets, mang tika, earrings, and delicate ear chains. Lastly, smoky eye shadow, nude lips, kohl-lined eyes, a dainty red bindi, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a centre-parted tied hairdo adorned with white gajra. (Also Read | Isha Ambani's giant pink diamonds necklace should be seen to be believed: 'Worth a country's GDP')

Earlier, Isha wore the triple-toned Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga set for the baraat ceremony. It features a custom bustier blouse, an A-line lehenga skirt, and a silk dupatta decked in delicate Resham embroidery. She wore the ensemble with a pink diamonds necklace, bracelets, rings, earrings, and a floral hair accessory.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. The heiress is married to Anand Piramal. The couple welcomed their twins Aadiyashakti and Krishna on November 19, 2022.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot today, July 12. The wedding celebrations will end on July 14. The Ambani family has invited Bollywood and international celebrities, tech CEOs, and political figures to the celebrations.