Radhika Merchant opts for simple pink anarkali suit, no-makeup look to visit Jamnagar with Anant Ambani. Watch

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani travelled to Gujarat's Jamnagar for the first time after tying the knot. The couple received a warm welcome as a big crowd greeted them with a shower of flower petals, rose petals carpet prepared for them, and aarti. After donning the most exquisite ensemble for her wedding, Radhika chose a simple suit set for the occasion. Radhika Merchant visits Jamnagar with Anant Ambani. (Instagram )

Radhika Merchant travels to Jamnagar with Anant Ambani

Videos shared by paparazzi pages show Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant getting greeted by a large crowd as they arrive in Jamnagar. A group of women did the newlywed couple's aarti and showered them with blessings. Additionally, a group of dancers performed for Anant and Radhika as they were showered with flower petals while waving to the crowd, who gathered in large numbers to see a glimpse of the couple.

Decoding what Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wore

Radhika chose a simple pink suit set to visit Jamnagar with her husband. She wore a summer-ready breezy anarkali kurta adorned with white stripe pattern, full-length sleeves, intricate silver thread embroidery done on the trims and neckline, a flowy silhouette, and silver gota embellished horizontally on the front.

Radhika teamed the kurta with a matching georgette dupatta, which she draped over her shoulders, and palazzo pants in dual tones of pink. Meanwhile, to complete the look, Radhika styled the anarkali suit with diamond ear studs, a stunning diamond ring, embellished juttis, a no-makeup look, and a sleek ponytail.

Meanwhile, Anant complemented his wife in a bright rani pink kurta featuring golden embroidery and quarter-length sleeves. He styled it with a matching sleeveless vest jacket featuring a bandhgala design, front button closures, and intricate embroidery. Lastly, white pants, Kolhapuri sandals, and a massive brooch rounded off the styling.

Jamnagar's significance for Anant Ambani

The Ambani family has familial and business roots in Jamnagar. The couple celebrated their pre-wedding festivities in the city. The three-day celebrations saw many big names in attendance, including performances by Rihanna, Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, Diljit Dosanjh, and illusionist David Blaine. Additionally, the city holds deep significance for Anant, as Jamnagar is his grandmother's birthplace.