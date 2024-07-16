Kim Kardashian's unseen outfit from Ambani wedding reminds internet of Khloe's look: ‘As if she went to Sarojini with…’

Kim Kardashian embraced traditional Indian wear with her own sultry twist as she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations last week. Last night, the US reality TV star posted another bombshell look from the wedding, reminding the internet of sister Khloe's first look. (Also Read | Isha Ambani saves the best for last in rare Sabyasachi ivory couture lehenga and bespoke diamond-pearl jewels. Pics) Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in similar-looking Manish Malhotra lehenga for Ambani wedding. (Instagram )

Kim Kardashian in a Manish Malhotra lehenga

After stunning in a sultry red lehenga, Kim Kardashian chose another Manish Malhotra look to attend one of the ceremonies during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. She opted for an ivory lehenga set featuring a mermaid-style skirt, an off-shoulder blouse, and an embroidered dupatta.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's lookalike lehenga?

The internet pointed out that Kim and Khloe's Manish Malhotra lehengas were quite similar to each other.

One fan commented, "While they both look so gorg, it's weird that both looks are barely any different from one another." Another remarked, "It's as if Kim went to Sarojini Nagar with Khloe's pic and asked for it to be duped." A fan joked, "Maybe they asked for Twinsies look but ended up wearing them on the wrong day."

Decoding Kim K's bombshell Manish Malhotra look

The off-shoulder ivory choli in silk features floral motifs, light gold details, tassels on the borders, a decolletage-flaunting neckline, cropped hem, and full-length sleeves. Paired with the ornately crafted hand-loomed lehenga and a Mijwan dupatta, Kim completed the look. Lastly, the scalloped zardosi borders and dramatic pearl tassels on the dupatta stole the show.

Kim decked the Manish Malhotra lehenga set with pearls and diamond-adorned jewels from Lorraine Schwartz, including a choker, mang tika, crystal earrings, and rings. The braided top knot, winged eyeliner, shimmering eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, blush-tinted cheeks, and caramel lips rounded off the glam.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12. Apart from Kim and Khloe, the wedding saw Bollywood starlets, global leaders, politicians, and international celebrities in attendance. On July 13, the Ambani family hosted the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony attended by PM Modi. On July 14, the couple hosted their grand reception.