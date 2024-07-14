Kim Kardashian, Khloe switch from opulent lehengas to bralette tights as they leave for US after Ambani wedding

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian left for the US today after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. The paparazzi clicked the sisters outside their hotel in Mumbai as they left for the airport. The reality TV stars opted for a comfy and sultry bralette and tights combo from Skims to fly out of India after wearing opulent lehengas these past two days. (Also Read | It's all about emeralds for Kim Kardashian's Day 2 Ambani wedding look in red dress; know about her 'stripper heels') Paparazzi captures Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian as they leave for the US. (Instagram)

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian leave for the US

A paparazzi page shared a video of Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian leaving for the US on Instagram. The clip shows Kim and Khloe exiting their hotel in Mumbai as they walk up to their car to leave for the airport. The sisters were accompanied by their team, who had flown in with them to shoot an episode for The Kardashians. Earlier, Kim had revealed the lavish wedding ceremony will be a part of their reality TV show.

What did Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian wear?

Kim K chose a simple black look for flying out of Mumbai. The 43-year-old mixed comfort with her signature sultry style by opting for an all-black bralette and tights look. She wore a strapless tube bralette, flaunting her decolletage and toned midriff. A pair of matching calf-length tights, black peep-toe pumps, sunglasses, a sleek top knot, darkened brows, pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and clean makeup rounded off the look.

Khloe, on the other hand, complemented Kim by twinning with her in a matching black athleisure look. She wore a greyish-black crop top featuring a round neckline, half-length sleeves, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem. She paired it with high-waisted tights, a jacket tied on her waist, crew socks, white sneakers, and sunglasses. Lastly, a centre-parted top knot and a bare face rounded off her airport look.

Kardashian's in India

The Kardashian sisters arrived in India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. Kim and Khloe wore traditional Indian outfits to the ceremonies. Their visit to India will feature on The Kardashians, which streams in India on Disney Hotstar. The show focuses on the Kardashian–Jenner family.