Kim Kardashian stuns in crystal-embellished lehenga, sis Khloe dazzles in Manish Malhotra at Day 2 of Ambani wedding

Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your hearts—Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé are here! The American television celebrity and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian made headlines for attending the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding in Mumbai on July 12, accompanied by her younger sister Khloé. They joined a star-studded lineup of Indian and global personalities at the opulent affair held at the Ambani-owned Jio Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. After previously dazzling in sequined dresses, this time, the Kardashian sisters are showcasing that Indian ethnic wear is all about drama and glamour. Scroll down to see more of their stunning appearances. (Also read: US influencer invited by Ambani family shows impressive jewellery worn by guests at the wedding. Watch ) Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian turned heads on Day 2 of the Ambani wedding with their stunning outfits.(Instagram)

What are Kardashians wearing?

For day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, Kim Kardashian stunned in a dusty peach lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani, embellished with Swarovski crystals. The outfit featured a plunging neckline blouse with full sleeves and a flared skirt adorned with intricate embellishments. A matching dupatta added an extra touch of glamour. Kim completed her look with custom Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, including a heavy diamond-studded necklace, earrings, and a nose ring. With her makeup on point and her tresses styled in a chic bun, Kim was absolutely radiant.

Diet Sabya shared the details of Kim look on the Instagram story.(Instagram/@dietsabya)

Khloé stuns in Manish Malhotra lehenga

Her sister Khloé was equally mesmerising, dressed in a vibrant pink ensemble by Manish Malhotra. The lehenga, adorned with intricate white pearl embroidery, exuded regal vibes. It featured a beautiful bralette blouse with pearl-studded sleeves and a matching fitted skirt, transforming Khloé into a regal Indian princess. Her luxurious jewellery included an opulent diamond choker, maang tika, and stunning earrings. With glamorous makeup and her tresses styled in a sleek bun, Khloé looked absolutely swoon-worthy.

Other details

The Kardashian sisters arrived in Mumbai early on July 12, accompanied by their staff and security. They were greeted with a red carpet welcome at the Taj Mahal Hotel and even enjoyed an auto rickshaw ride through the lively streets of the city before the wedding. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries and Asia’s richest man, married Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharmaceutical heiress Viren Merchant, at a glamorous event on July 12.