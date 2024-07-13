US influencer invited by Ambani family shows impressive jewellery worn by guests at the wedding. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 in a grand ceremony brimming with sartorial glamour and international stars. From Kim Kardashian and Boris Johnson to Bollywood's leading ladies, the event was a treasure trove of fashion inspiration that has everyone swooning. True to the Ambani tradition, the ceremony was adorned with rare gemstones, emeralds, and diamonds. While exquisite outfits and glamorous beauty looks were on display, it was the jewellery that truly stole the show. Julia Hackman Chafé shared her excitement about the stunning jewelry at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on Instagram.

Popular influencer Julia Hackman Chafé, who was recently invited to the Ambani wedding, took to Instagram to share her amazement at the stunning jewels worn by the celebrities. Check out her video for a closer look at these fabulous accessories. (Also read: Anant Ambani gives competition to mom Nita Ambani with his massive ‘physics-defying' emerald brooch )

From luxurious choker necklaces and huge diamond rings to statement-making earrings, here are all the accessories that were simply too glamorous to ignore.

Priyanka Chopra's Bvlgari jewels

Priyanka accessorized her look with two bracelets, estimated at ₹16 lakh and ₹12 lakh each. She topped it off with rings worth ₹20 lakh, but the highlight was her choker adorned with diamonds and blue sapphires. The piece also featured an eye-catching ruby pendant that matched Nick's brooch. Nick complemented his sequin outfit with a gold brooch featuring ruby detailing, perfectly coordinating with Priyanka's stunning jewellery.

Deepika Padukone's Antique Choker

Deepika looks regal in red ensemble and stunning choker necklace.(Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone's jewellery included a choker necklace embellished with white sapphires and a ruby. This choker was originally a bazuband from the Sikh Empire, highlighting the exceptional craftsmanship of the Sikh artisans. The centerpiece of this bazuband closely resembled the Timur Ruby, which was once adorned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Today, this exquisite piece is part of the Chand Begum jewels collection.

Alia Bhatt's diamond necklace

Alia Bhatt adorned herself with a stunning necklace set featuring a central lotus flower motif, crafted using the Champlevé enameling technique and painted Gulabi meenakari. The set is handcrafted from 22 karat gold, showcasing radiant uncut diamonds, the finest quality emeralds, and South Sea pearls.

Janhvi Kapoor's temple jewellery

Janhvi Kapoor donned a custom-made lehenga crafted by renowned designer Falguni Shane Peacock. The embellished masterpiece was paired with a unique bralette, meticulously constructed using real gold temple jewelry. A sheer gold dupatta completed the regal ensemble. She accessorized with a statement choker, dazzling chaandbalis, and a maang teeka, adding to the royal look. Delicate bangles and rings provided the finishing touches.

Radhika Merchant's heirloom jewellery

Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali Merchant's wedding jewellery to marry Anant Ambani. (Instagram)

Radhika Merchant paired her red and white bridal lehenga with heirloom jewels from the Merchant family. These jewels, previously worn by her sister Anjali in 2020, as well as their mother and grandmother, included a choker passed down to Radhika. She also wore Anjali's polki earrings, maang tika, and haath phool. In addition to these, Radhika adorned herself with a stunning diamond and emerald necklace, kadhas, bangles, and Kaleeras.