Anant Ambani gives competition to mom Nita Ambani with his massive ‘physics-defying' emerald brooch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12, and the excitement is through the roof. Their pre-wedding festivities have been the talk of the town, and if those celebrations are anything to go by, we can only imagine how extravagant the wedding will be. Anant Ambani's red kurta and emerald brooch combo from the recent Garba Night has become the talk of the fashion world.(Instagram)

Fashion lovers are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the wedding looks of the bride and groom—and who can blame them? Each outfit they've worn for the pre-wedding festivities has already set the fashion world abuzz. One standout look that's causing a stir is Anant Ambani's striking red kurta from the grand Garba night celebrations. It's the talk of fashion circles online. Want the scoop? Scroll down for all the deets! (Also read: Shloka Mehta wows in tissue saree worth a ‘modest’ ₹60,000, nani's heirloom gold jewellery at Anant-Radhika’s mehendi )

What is Anant Ambani wearing?

Fashion influencer Julia Hackman Chafé recently took to Instagram to showcase Anant Ambani's red kurta from the Garba Night pre-wedding celebration. Captioning the video with, "WHAT IS #ANANTAMBANI WEARING?", she dives into a detailed critique. In the video, she says, "What is Anant Ambani wearing? Sorry, I'm just gonna have to pretend for a second that these emeralds and diamonds buttons don't exist. I need to focus on this brooch. This is an emerald that you weigh in pounds, not carats. Is that Cartier Panthere on top of it? What I think is most shocking is the fact that this brooch is not even pulling down on his clothing. What is the physics behind this? Does being Anant Ambani mean that you can defy physics? That thing might be 10 pounds, and it's just resting so perfectly on his outfit. Where do you find emeralds this big? I have so many questions."

Internet reacts

Her post went viral in no time, and fashion enthusiasts everywhere are obsessing over Anant Ambani's breathtaking kurta. One user gushed, "OMG, that green emerald in the red kurta is absolutely fabulous!" while another noted, "That brooch hanging there just perfectly was exactly my first thought, too." It's clear that when it comes to emeralds, Anant Ambani is setting the bar sky-high.

In Jamnagar in March, his mother Nita Ambani wore a similar emerald necklace the 'size of a Vim Bar.'

Nita Ambani's necklace.

If there's a limit to how many emeralds are too many, it looks like he's just redefined it! We can't wait to see his wedding look. Will it be draped in gold, studded with diamonds, or adorned with precious stones? Only time will reveal.