Shloka Mehta stuns in six yards of grace at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet, exudes sheer glamour: Pics

Shloka Mehta turned heads at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet, dazzling in an ethereal saree. The high-profile couple is all set to tie the knot on July 12, and their wedding festivities are already in full swing. Following a Dandiya night, the Ambanis celebrated their sangeet ceremony last night, which was full of glitz and glamour. Throughout the pre-wedding events, Shloka has consistently showcased her fashion prowess with exquisite custom ensembles and glamorous beauty looks. Her latest saree appearance at the sangeet party is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. Let's decode her glam look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Shloka Mehta's stunning Dandiya night look in exquisite Tarun Tahiliani lehenga exudes unmatched glamour: Pics ) Shloka Mehta shines in exquisite Tamara Ralph saree at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony.(Instagram/@dmjatia)

Shloka Mehta wears Tamara Ralph saree

Celebrity fashion stylist and Shloka's sister Diya Jatin Mehta took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures of Shloka Mehta. In the post, Ambani's badi bahu looks like an ethereal princess in a pristine white saree designed by the renowned Australian designer Tamara Ralph. Her look radiates sheer elegance and exemplifies sartorial brilliance. Let's take a moment to appreciate her breathtaking beauty.

Decoding Shloka Mehta's stunning sangeet look

Shloka's gorgeous saree features luxurious crepe fabric on the pallu and intricate floral embellishments adorning the bottom, showcasing rich craftsmanship. She draped the saree traditionally, allowing the pallu to elegantly fall from her shoulder. She paired it with a halter-neck blouse adorned with pearl embellishments and intricate silver sequin embroidery. The back of the blouse featured crystal-studded bow-back buttons, adding an extra touch of oomph.

She accessorised her look with opulent jewellery, including a pair of dangling diamond statement earrings, an oversized ring adorning her finger, and a diamond-studded hath phool exuding royal vibes.

Assisted by makeup artist Mickey Contractor, Shloka's makeup featured smoky eyeshadow, kohled eyes, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Priyanka Borkar, she styled her luscious tresses into a high-braided ponytail decorated with silver strings for a chic look.

Her look showcases the perfect blend of glamour and elegance, making it a true work of art. We can't wait to see her upcoming looks for the wedding!