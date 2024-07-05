Ambanis stun in bandhani outfits: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey and other celebs who donned this art. Pics

The Ambanis' pictures from the Mameru pre-wedding festivities are making rounds on social media. The traditional bandhani or bandhej craft from Gujarat was the theme for the event as Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Nita Ambani, and other guests were seen donning this classic fabric with the utmost flair. Bandhani, known for its intricate tie-and-dye technique, exudes an unmatched blend of elegance and style. The precision-crafted dots make a striking statement, showcasing the artistry involved. (Also read: Radhika Merchant's purple lehenga with intricate Lord Krishna motifs steals the show at Dandiya night: Pics ) From Deepika Padukone's regal charm to Alia Bhatt's modern elegance and Ananya Panday's vibrant style, these celebrities are redefining traditional fashion with their chic Bandhani looks.(Instagram)

Ambani's bandhani outfits

Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani stuns in glamorous bandhani outfits.(Instagram)

As we are still swooning over the Ambanis' stunning Bandhani sarees and lehengas, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit all the iconic Bollywood looks reimagined with a modern twist. Scroll down and get ready to take fashion notes.

Sonakshi Sinha's chic kaftan look

Sonakshi's outfit comes in an enchanting shade of purple and features a v-neck kaftan adorned with a trendy Bandhani print all over.(Instagram/@aslisona)

If you want to give bandhani a modern twist, a kaftan look could be the perfect inspiration. Sonakshi Sinha's super trendy purple kaftan, adorned with a white bandhani pattern all over, exudes sheer grace and glamour, making it a must-have for your summer wardrobe.

Alia Bhatt's modern bandhani lehenga

Talking about fashion and style without mentioning Alia Bhatt is not possible. The gorgeous diva's infinity hem blouse and flared skirt have inspired many. The enchanting bandhani print on the purple background creates a striking symphony of colour and pattern. The intricate golden borders adorning her attire all over added an extra touch of glamour.

Ananya Pandey's pink ethnic affair

Looking for some chic ethnic fashion inspiration? Ananya Panday is here to give your traditional wardrobe a fresh update. The Gen Z actor dazzled in a rani pink lehenga featuring a deep V-neck bralette adorned with intricate floral embroidery. She paired it with a flared skirt showcasing a stunning white bandhani pattern, making her outfit a total showstopper.

Deepika Padukone's exquisite red saree

Uff, this look of Deepika Padukone stole many hearts. The Kalki 2898 AD star embodies true queenly elegance. She appeared striking in a crimson bandhani saree, adorned with a border and golden details. Her look was complemented by bold winged eyeliner and her hair elegantly styled in a bun with floral decorations.

Sonam Kapoor's traditional gharchola

Sonam Kapoor's stunning traditional ensemble showcases how to style timeless sarees with a modern flair. The fashionista dons a mesmerizing red bandhani saree, adorned with intricate golden zari work and geometric patterns. Complementing her attire, she paired it with an embellished blouse, creating a perfect fusion of tradition and contemporary style.

Bhumi Pednekar's bandhani skirt and crop blouse

From designer Punit Balana’s collection, Bhumi’s chic yellow bandhani ensemble features a sleeveless cropped blouse with a halter neckline and a trailing back, adorned with gold sequin embellishments and a fitted silhouette. The lehenga boasts a high-rise waist, a sequin-embellished gota patti belt, a flowy silhouette with a pleated front, and an asymmetric, floor-length hem.

Rakul Preet Singh's six yards of grace

Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in an orange bandhani print saree, paired with a plunging neckline blouse. She styled her hair in a sleek low-rise bun adorned with flowers and completed her look with bold jhumkas. Her makeup was kept simple and natural, perfectly complementing her elegant ensemble.