Ambanis stun in bandhani outfits: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey and other celebs who donned this art. Pics
The Ambanis turned heads with their stunning bandhani ensemble for the Mameru ceremony. Here are other celebs who also aced the traditional Gujarati art. Photos
The Ambanis' pictures from the Mameru pre-wedding festivities are making rounds on social media. The traditional bandhani or bandhej craft from Gujarat was the theme for the event as Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Nita Ambani, and other guests were seen donning this classic fabric with the utmost flair. Bandhani, known for its intricate tie-and-dye technique, exudes an unmatched blend of elegance and style. The precision-crafted dots make a striking statement, showcasing the artistry involved. (Also read: Radhika Merchant's purple lehenga with intricate Lord Krishna motifs steals the show at Dandiya night: Pics )
Ambani's bandhani outfits
As we are still swooning over the Ambanis' stunning Bandhani sarees and lehengas, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit all the iconic Bollywood looks reimagined with a modern twist. Scroll down and get ready to take fashion notes.
Sonakshi Sinha's chic kaftan look
If you want to give bandhani a modern twist, a kaftan look could be the perfect inspiration. Sonakshi Sinha's super trendy purple kaftan, adorned with a white bandhani pattern all over, exudes sheer grace and glamour, making it a must-have for your summer wardrobe.
Alia Bhatt's modern bandhani lehenga
Talking about fashion and style without mentioning Alia Bhatt is not possible. The gorgeous diva's infinity hem blouse and flared skirt have inspired many. The enchanting bandhani print on the purple background creates a striking symphony of colour and pattern. The intricate golden borders adorning her attire all over added an extra touch of glamour.
Ananya Pandey's pink ethnic affair
Looking for some chic ethnic fashion inspiration? Ananya Panday is here to give your traditional wardrobe a fresh update. The Gen Z actor dazzled in a rani pink lehenga featuring a deep V-neck bralette adorned with intricate floral embroidery. She paired it with a flared skirt showcasing a stunning white bandhani pattern, making her outfit a total showstopper.
Deepika Padukone's exquisite red saree
Uff, this look of Deepika Padukone stole many hearts. The Kalki 2898 AD star embodies true queenly elegance. She appeared striking in a crimson bandhani saree, adorned with a border and golden details. Her look was complemented by bold winged eyeliner and her hair elegantly styled in a bun with floral decorations.
Sonam Kapoor's traditional gharchola
Sonam Kapoor's stunning traditional ensemble showcases how to style timeless sarees with a modern flair. The fashionista dons a mesmerizing red bandhani saree, adorned with intricate golden zari work and geometric patterns. Complementing her attire, she paired it with an embellished blouse, creating a perfect fusion of tradition and contemporary style.
Bhumi Pednekar's bandhani skirt and crop blouse
From designer Punit Balana’s collection, Bhumi’s chic yellow bandhani ensemble features a sleeveless cropped blouse with a halter neckline and a trailing back, adorned with gold sequin embellishments and a fitted silhouette. The lehenga boasts a high-rise waist, a sequin-embellished gota patti belt, a flowy silhouette with a pleated front, and an asymmetric, floor-length hem.
Rakul Preet Singh's six yards of grace
Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in an orange bandhani print saree, paired with a plunging neckline blouse. She styled her hair in a sleek low-rise bun adorned with flowers and completed her look with bold jhumkas. Her makeup was kept simple and natural, perfectly complementing her elegant ensemble.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.