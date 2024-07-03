What is Mameru? The latest Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani pre-wedding event

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to get married. The couple announced their wedding date – July 12. Ahead of the wedding, the couple had two extravagant pre-wedding ceremonies – one that was a star-studded ceremony that took place in Jamnagar, and the other one where the couple took off with their family members and other celebrities on a cruise across Europe. A day back, the Ambani clan organised a mass wedding ceremony in Mumbai where they blessed underprivileged couples and got them married. On Wednesday, the Ambani family walked into the venue of the Mameru ceremony. Radhika Merchant looked gorgeous in a lehenga for her Mameru ceremony.(Viral Bhayani)

What is Mameru?

According to Gujarati traditions, ahead of the wedding, a ritual is observed where the bride’s maternal uncle gives wedding gifts to her. Mameru refers to the maternal uncle in Gujarati. Mameru is the ceremony where the bride-to-be receives gifts from their Mama – the maternal uncle.

ALSO READ: Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani shine in stunning ethnics for Mameru ceremony

Here’s what the Ambani clan wore for the Mameru ceremony

The Mameru ceremony was equally extravagant for the Ambani family. On Wednesday afternoon, the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant walked into the Mameru venue in a stunning orange and pink lehenga with golden embellishments. The entire Ambani family was present to bless the couple.

Isha Ambani – Mukesh Ambani’s daughter and groom-to-be Anant Ambani’s sister posed for pictures with her husband Anand Piramal and kids. Isha looked gorgeous in an orange silk ruffled saree featuring golden zari work and intricate golden thread work. The family posed for pictures and looked stunning in ethnics.

ALSO READ: Isha Ambani's mustard kurta set from Ambani family's mass wedding event is worth...

Ambani family’s Badi bahu Shloka Ambani decked up in a pink and orange salwar suit featuring heavy golden embellishments. In a diamond necklace with diamond drop earrings, Shloka accessorised her look.

Anant and Radhika’s love story is made for the movies. The couple are childhood friends, who fell in love later in life. One of Radhika’s gowns for her pre-wedding cruise ride featured a love letter that Anant wrote to her. Anant and Radhika made their relationship official in 2018 with a picture on Instagram. The couple are set to tie the knot on July 12 this year.