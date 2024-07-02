Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani look stunning in ethnic at mass wedding programme ahead of Anant’s wedding

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani is set to get married to Radhika Merchant on July 12. The couple celebrated their togetherness with two extravagant pre-wedding festivities this year. With less than two weeks left for the wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika, the Ambani family arranged a Mass wedding for the underprivileged. The ceremony took place at the Reliance Corporate Park. The entire family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, attended the mass wedding programme on Tuesday. The entire Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, attended the mass wedding programme on Tuesday.(Instagram/@manav.manglani)

Nita Ambani looked stunning in a red saree

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani walked with folded hands to the venue. Nita Ambani stole the show in a bright red silk saree with golden embellishments at the border. She wore a matching blouse and a red bag. Nita Ambani looked gorgeous. She further accessorised her look with minimal golden ozidised jhumkas and a golden necklace. Mukesh Ambani wore a white shirt and black trousers.

Isha Ambani picked an mustard georgette sharara set

Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, walked to the venue and attended the rituals of the mass wedding programme together. Isha looked stunning in an mustard georgette sharara set featuring golden lace work at the borders. In loose tresses, matching earrings and a red bindi, Isha kept her look minimal. Anand Piramal complemented Isha in an ivory white kurta and matching trousers and added a white embellished waistcoat with multicoloured floral details. Isha Ambani's sharara set is from the house of Rimple and Harpreet and is priced at ₹110000 on the official website of the designer house.

Isha Ambani wore a mustard georgette sharara set from the house of Rimple and Harpreet.(www.rimpleandharpreet.com)

Shloka Ambani looked gorgeous in a white gharara set

Badi Bahu of the Ambani family – Shloka Ambani – looked gorgeous as ever as she picked an ivory-white silk gharara set for the festivities. The gharara set featured intricate details in multicoloured threadwork. The ivory white silk dupatta with zari work and mirror work added more ethnic vibes to her look. Akash Ambani, on the other hand, twinned with dad Mukesh Ambani, in a white shirt and a pair of black formal trousers.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s love story is as dreamy as it can get. Anant and Radhika are childhood friends, who fell in love. The couple shared their first picture together and made it official in 2018. They are slated to get married on July 12.

