‘Badi bahu’ Shloka Ambani's 2 floral gowns from Italian bash cost a fortune. Check out the price and other details

The Ambani family left no stone unturned while celebrating Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities in Italy. Apart from inviting A-list Bollywood stars and Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli's performances, the ladies of the family brought their best fashion foot forward, including the badi bahu, Shloka Merchant. (Also Read | Radhika Merchant looks out of this world in blush pink gown with Anant Ambani during pre-wedding celebrations: New pics) Shloka Ambani wore two floral gowns during Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala. Check out the mind-blowing price(Instagram)

Shloka Ambani wore many custom couture and archival pieces for the festivities. However, her two floral gowns during the grand celebrations in Portofino caught our eye. The ensembles embodied the summer spirit and made for a perfect sartorial choice for the Italian Riviera. Find out their mind-blowing cost inside this copy.

Shloka Ambani wears two floral gowns during Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities. (Instagram)

What is their price?

The first gown Shloka chose for the celebrations in Portofino was a Giambattista Valli floral dress. The blush pink-coloured ensemble is called the Saint-Rémy Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress. It comes at a whopping cost of ₹3,30,882 (3,697 Euros).

The price of the pink floral dress Shloka Ambani wore in Portofino. (farfetch.com)

The second gown is a yellow cascading floral ensemble by Carolina Herrera. It is called the Draped Silk Maxi Dress, and it is worth ₹2,99,591 (USD 3,594). The ensemble is from the label's Resort 2024 collection.

The price of the yellow floral gown Shloka Ambani wore in Italy. (modaoperandi.com)

Decoding Shloka Ambani's Portofino dresses

The Giambattista Valli floral dress comes in a blush pink shade adorned with a floral pattern reminiscent of summer days and spring blooms. The maxi features an off-the-shoulder neckline, draped sleeves, a pleated-twist design on the bust, a corseted bodice, a flowy skirt with a tiered detail, and a floor-length hem. Shloka styled the ensemble with bold red lips, centre-parted loose locks, and minimal glam.

The yellow-coloured Carolina Herrera silk gown is decorated in red, pink, green and white floral patterns. The ensemble features a strapless neckline, a ruched design, applique flowers adorned on the bodice, free-flowing drapery, and an asymmetric hemline. Shloka chose loose locks, a red lip shade, rings, a bracelet, and earrings to style the ensemble.