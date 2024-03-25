Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani celebrate Holi 2024; stun in pretty summer-ready dresses: Check out pics inside

Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta Ambani celebrated the Festival Of Colours - Holi. Isha hosted a Holi bash at her residence, Karuna Sindhu, attended by close friends and family. A picture from the celebrations made it online and shows Isha posing with Shloka. The photo shows Isha and Shloka posing during the celebrations with a Happy Holi banner in the backdrop. While Isha wore a white co-ord set, Shloka complemented her in a colourful midi dress. Scroll through to see what the two wore for Holi celebrations. Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani celebrate Holi 2024. (Instagram)

The picture from the Holi celebrations shows Isha Ambani dressed in a white sleeveless blouse and matching shorts. While the linen top features spaghetti straps, a wide neckline, a relaxed fitting, and cropped hem length, the linen shorts feature a mid-rise waistline, baggy silhouette, and above-the-knee hem length. She styled the stylish summer-ready ensemble with minimal accessories, including Valentino gold rockstud adorned thong sandals, stacked bracelets, and black-tinted broad sunglasses.

Isha's outfit is a great summer-ready look to have in your closet. You can add it to your beach closet for a seaside party or sunbathing session with your girlfriends. Meanwhile, Isha completed her Holi party look with side-parted and lightly tousled loose locks styled in soft waves. Glossy nude lips, rouge on the cheeks, feathered brows, and a no-makeup look rounded off her glam picks with the ensemble.

Meanwhile, Shloka Ambani slipped into a multi-coloured sleeveless midi dress for the occasion. It comes in peach, pink, blue, green, coral pink, dark blue, yellow, purple and white shades. The abstract print on the ensemble is inspired by the trees and clouds. Additionally, the dress features broad shoulder straps, a square neckline, a cinched detail under the bust, a flowy silhouette, a tiered design, and a relaxed fitting.

Shloka styled the dress with Chanel calfskin thong flat sandals, a smartwatch, dainty bracelets, and retro-style sunglasses. Lastly, she chose centre-parted loose locks, rouge on the cheekbones, nude lip shade, feathered brows, and a no-makeup look for the glam picks.